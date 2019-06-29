Colombia 0-0 Chile (AET, 4-5 on pens): Alexis Sanchez's winning penalty sends Chile to Copa America semis

2:15 Chile stayed on track to defend their Copa America title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-finals with Alexis Sanchez scoring the decisive penalty kick. Chile stayed on track to defend their Copa America title by defeating Colombia 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-finals with Alexis Sanchez scoring the decisive penalty kick.

Chile stayed on track to defend their Copa America title by beating Colombia 5-4 on penalties after a tense goalless draw in the quarter-finals in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Alexis Sanchez scored the decisive penalty, with William Tesillo missing for Colombia, to send the two-time defending champions to the semi-finals.

Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru, who meet on Saturday in Salvador. Brazil and Argentina will play in the other semi-final.

Chile advanced despite having two goals reversed by VAR at the Arena Corinthians, one in each half.

The Chileans are trying to become the first side to win three straight Copa titles since Argentina in the late 1940s.

Colombian were also eliminated by Chile in the last four of the 2016 Copa America.