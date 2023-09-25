Coventry 1-1 Huddersfield: Visitors rescue late point in Darren Moore's first game in charge

Huddersfield struck deep in stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw at Coventry in Darren Moore's first game in charge.

Coventry looked on course for just a second Championship win of the season thanks to Yasin Ayari's 27th-minute opener.

Huddersfield grew into the game and asked plenty of questions of Coventry in the second half, and their reward came in the final minute of added time when Michal Helik swept home Sorba Thomas' cross to grab Moore's side a dramatic point.

How Huddersfield's late show stunned Coventry

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore, who got the South Yorkshire club promoted last season before leaving in the summer, made four changes as he took the helm for the first time.

After a quite start to the game Ayari fired a speculative 25-yard strike wide of the mark before Huddersfield caught the hosts on the counter attack and Mark Robins' charges were indebted to Liam Kelly as he blocked Josh Koroma's effort.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 27th minute as summer signing Ellis Simms, still seeking his first Coventry goal, saw his powerful drive tipped onto the bar by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and bounce in off an unsuspecting Ayari and into the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yasin Ayari opens the scoring for Coventry in their Championship clash with Huddersfield

After the break, Moore's team took control. Jack Rudoni created space to get a shot off from outside of the box, but his left-footed strike flew high and wide. Minutes later the former AFC Wimbledon man squandered another chance as his scuffed effort, after being nicely teed up by Jaheim Headley, was easily saved by Wilson.

After a routine first save of the evening, Wilson was forced into a much tougher save to beat away Delano Burgzorg's powerful strike. Josh Eccles produced a last-gasp diving block to deny a Koroma strike after a spell of sustained pressure in the hosts' box.

At the other end, Nicholls pulled off a super save from Bobby Thomas' snapshot to keep the visitors in the game, before substitute Haji Wright poked the rebound over from close range, with just three minutes left.

That huge save proved vital as Helik took advantage of a scrappy clearance in the Coventry box and expertly found the top corner with his guided left-footed volley.

It left Coventry - play-off finalists last season - frustrated as they conceded late for a third successive game. Robins' side have now dropped nine points from winning positions, the most in the Championship this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michal Helik's 94th-minute equaliser earns Huddersfield a 1-1 draw against Coventry in Darren Moore's first game in charge

The managers

Coventry boss Mark Robins: "It's so frustrating but you have to dust yourselves down and get on with it.

"We could have won every game we've played in, but we're sitting here talking about eight points in eight games. It will turn around, but it's painful getting there.

"It [conceding late] can start to become a thing. It's about taking control of those situations.

"I think if you let your heart rule your head at times because you know that's been the case and you know we're within touching distance of winning the game, the game can kick you in the teeth if you make mistakes.

"They had bodies and a weight of numbers in their favour, but we have to do better. The defending wasn't good enough.

"You can't get that momentum if you lose some of your players. It's not an excuse. We've got a small squad with some key individuals out. It's going to take some time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry manager Mark Robins was left frustrated after his conceded late again to cost them a win against Huddersfield

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore: "It's been an incredible three days with the boys.

"We talked at half-time, and I thought we had lots of momentum in the next 25.

"The lads showed incredible resolve and got their reward.

"I've seen enough there in the second half to know there's some real quality to work with.

"I'm going to enjoy the next few weeks working with these boys.

"Coventry are a good team. We grew into the game and had to throw caution to the wind."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Huddersfield manager Darren Moore is confident his side can build on their 1-1 draw with Coventry

Up next for Coventry is a trip to QPR on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

For Huddersfield, they are at home on Saturday and they face Ipswich; kick-off also 3pm.