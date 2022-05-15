Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cowdenbeath vs Bonnyrigg Rose. Scottish League Two Play-offs Final.

Central ParkAttendance2,117.

Cowdenbeath 0

    Bonnyrigg Rose 1

    • N Martynuik (62nd minute pen)

    0-4

    Cowdenbeath 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose (agg 0-4): The Rose promoted to Scottish League Two for first time

    Match report as Bonnyrigg Rose were promoted to Scottish League Two for the first time in their 140-year history after a 1-0 play-off final second-leg victory over Cowdenbeath; goals from Sean Brown, Neil Martynuik and Dean Brett had given Robbie Horn's Rose a 3-0 first-leg lead

    Sunday 15 May 2022 10:06, UK

    Bonnyrigg Rose players celebrate promotion to the SPFL
    Image: Bonnyrigg Rose players celebrate promotion to the SPFL

    Bonnyrigg Rose were promoted to Scottish League Two for the first time in their 140-year history after a 1-0 play-off final second-leg victory over Cowdenbeath.

    Robbie Horn's Rose had already established a 3-0 first-leg victory at New Dundas Park, thanks to goals from Sean Brown, Neil Martynuik and Dean Brett.

    A second-half penalty from Martynuik rounded off a 4-0 aggregate victory at Central Park on Saturday.

    The result means Cowdenbeath - a Championship club as recently as 2015 - are relegated to the Lowland League for the first time since it was established in 2013.

    They replace Bonnyrigg, who won the league at a canter after finishing 14 points clear of runners-up Rangers B. The Midlothian-based side finished third and second in the past two seasons respectively and will take their place in the SPFL for the first time as a result.

