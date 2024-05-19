Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa: Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta sparkle as Eagles demolish Champions League-bound Aston Villa

A Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick and Eberechi Eze double saw Champions League-bound Aston Villa demolished 5-0 by Crystal Palace on the Premier League's final day.

And given the two sides' form heading into the game, it was perhaps not a surprise. Crystal Palace were unbeaten in six, while Aston Villa had not won in their last three league games.

Mateta continued his fine form under Oliver Glasner too, scoring twice in the first half (9, 36) with two strikes of sublime quality.

But it was a 15-minute period in the second half where Aston Villa capitulated. Eberechi Eze (54) added a third after a slice of luck fell his way, before Mateta (63) completed his hat-trick. He has now scored 14 goals in 16 Premier League games under Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace record breakers Crystal Palace have won four successive Premier games for the first time.

Crystal Palace have won three consecutive Premier League games when scoring 3+ goals for the first time.

The Eagles have also equalled their best Premier League points total of 49– set in both 2018-19 and 1992-93 (42-game season).

Crystal Palace have set a new club record for goals scored in a Premier League season (57). The previous club record in a top division season was 53 in 1991-92.

The Frenchman thought he had a personal fourth soon after, but it was ruled out for offside. But Eze made sure of Crystal Palace's fifth goal (69) to end their season in style. They finish the campaign in 10th place with 49 points.

For Aston Villa, it was a poor end to what has been a successful campaign that saw them secure fourth place on Tuesday. They will play in the Champions League next season for the first time in 42 years.

How Crystal Palace thrashed Aston Villa

Image: Eberechi Eze celebrates his first goal with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise

Crystal Palace went ahead inside nine minutes with yet another goal from the in-form Mateta. It was the deftest of touches from Michael Olise that saw him through before a powerful effort beat Robin Olsen. There was a VAR review for offside, but the goal was soon given.

Moussa Diaby twice went close in Aston Villa's best chances. However, both efforts were well-saved by Dean Henderson, the second after a poor connection from the Villa forward.

Team news Marc Guehi returned to the Crystal Palace XI. He was the only change of the hosts, replacing the injured Will Hughes.

Aston Villa made four changes. Robin Olsen replaced Emi Martinez in goal, with Clement Lenglet, Callum Chambers and Jhon Duran coming into the XI.

Pau Torres was on the bench, but Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Leon Bailey were not in the matchday squad.

Unai Emery also named his son - goalkeeper Lander Emery - on the bench.

Crystal Palace added their second in the 39th minute. It was another thunderous finish from Mateta too, who fired home Daniel Munoz's cross from close range.

Ten minutes after the break and Crystal Palace continued to extend their lead with a third. It was a slice of bad luck for Aston Villa as Chris Richards' pass bounced off of Diaby and into the path of Eze. He then drove forward before sending a bullet effort past Olsen.

Michael Olise went close to a fourth soon after, just firing wise - but the actual goal and Mateta's hat-trick was not far behind. It was an almighty throw from Dean Henderson that found Eze, with the latter playing in his teammate. It was then a simple slot home from the striker, taking his tally to 15 goals in 15 games.

Mateta thought he scored a fourth in the 66th minute, but it was ruled out for offside. But there he did pick up an assist for a fine afternoon's work as Eze scored Crystal Palace's fifth.

It was a fine one-two between the pair, before the England international again rifled past a helpless Olsen, giving himself a fine chance of being included in Gareth Southgate's Euros squad on Tuesday.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Clyne (6), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Munoz (8), Wharton (7), Richards (7), Mitchell (7), Olise (8), Eze (8), Mateta (9).



Subs:Edouard (6), Lerma (6), Tomkins (n/a), Riedewald (n/a), Ayew (n/a).



Aston Villa: Olsen (5), Konsa (5), Diego Carlos (5), Duran (5), Digne (5), Chambers (5), Douglas Luiz (6), Lenglet (5), Diaby (6), McGinn (6), Watkins (6).



Subs:Iroegbunam (5), Kellyman (5), Munroe (n/a), Kesler (n/a)



Player of the match:Jean-Philippe Mateta.

