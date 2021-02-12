Crystal Palace vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Crystal Palace will again have to do without forward Wilfried Zaha as the depleted squad prepare for Saturday's Premier League match against Burnley.

Zaha suffered a hamstring strain in the victory over Newcastle and missed the 2-0 defeat at Leeds on Monday night, but defender Joel Ward (hip) should be in contention again.

Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (eye), James McArthur (muscle), James McCarthy (groin), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) and Connor Wickham (thigh) are all still unavailable.

Nick Pope and Jack Cork have returned to training for Burnley but Sean Dyche still has a number of other injury concerns.

Dyche is expected to err on the side of caution with Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady as they continue their own recoveries from what were described as minor complaints but have already kept them sidelined for longer than hoped.

Chris Wood is also doubtful, but Dyche expressed optimism that Josh Brownhill could come back into contention.

How to follow

Jones Knows' prediction

These are the games Sean Dyche targets as "Cup Final" type matches. His side have taken 12 points from a possible 24 against teams in the bottom half this season including a 1-0 win over Palace in the reverse fixture. The shackles come off slightly in these games and Burnley are a tricky team to deal with when pummelling you from all angles. Palace are here for the taking too.

Their 2-0 loss at Leeds last night made it 17 defeats from Palace's last 19 Premier League games without their talisman Wilfried Zaha. Without him, they are a tame team.

Burnley are a tempting price at 21/10 and I would not put anyone off included them in their weekend selections but I'd rather back Ashley Westwood to get an assist at a juicer 4/1 with Sky Bet. Charged with taking set pieces and possessing a clever pass in his locker, the Burnley midfielder is one of the most creative players in the Premier League - only Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes have created more chances defined as "big" for their teammates this season (7) and his expected assists figure a 4.59 suggests he's unlucky just to have two actual assists to his name this campaign.

Despite having some big lads in their ranks, Palace, who have conceded the most headed shots of any team this season (71), have looked suspect at defending set-pieces with Pascal Struijk missing two massive chances for Leeds on Monday. I'm not sure Ben Mee or James Tarkowski will be so forgiving from a Westwood delivery.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Ashley Westwood assist (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Since a 0-0 draw in their first Premier League meeting in September 2014, both Crystal Palace and Burnley have won five games each of 10 top-flight meetings.

Burnley are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Crystal Palace for the first time since December 2001 under Stan Ternent.

Since a 3-0 win at West Ham in March 2018, Burnley have lost 11 of their 15 Premier League games in London (W3 D1), conceding 34 goals in the process. However, 33% of their Premier League wins in the capital have come against Crystal Palace (2/6).

Crystal Palace have won two of their last three Premier League home games (L1),as many as they had in their previous 12 at Selhurst Park (D4 L6). The Eagles have kept two clean sheets in this run, more than they had in their previous 12 (1).

Burnley have scored fewer away Premier League goals than any other side this season (5) - the Clarets have netted just two goals in their last nine games on the road, but those goals have come in 1-0 victories at both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Crystal Palace have an expected goals total (xG) of 21.2 in the Premier League this season, the third lowest in the competition so far. However, the Eagles have scored 27 goals, six more than would be expected based on their quality of chances. Only four clubs are outperforming their xG by more in the Premier League this term.

Burnley had 20 shots against Brighton last time out, more than they'd managed in their four previous Premier League games combined (19). The Clarets also had seven attempts on target in that match, having failed to register a single one in their previous two matches.

Burnley are averaging just 8.9 shots and 2.9 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season, their lowest averages in any of their seven campaigns in the competition.

Crystal Palace (29y 203d) and Burnley (28y 271d) have the oldest average starting XIs in the Premier League this season. Between them, the Eagles (18) and the Clarets (6) have named the 24 oldest starting XIs in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace have lost 17 of their last 19 Premier League games in which Wilfried Zaha hasn't played, with the Eagles failing to score in 15 of those 17 defeats.

