Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City: Erling Haaland's late penalty rescues victory for champions who put pressure on Arsenal

Erling Haaland's late penalty with 12 minutes to go moved Manchester City within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal for 24 hours at least, on a night when it looked like Pep Guardiola's side would be frustrated.

City were wasteful for most of the Selhurst Park clash and Haaland himself could have walked away with the matchball. The Norwegian striker had a great chance to open the scoring on the hour mark but somehow missed the target from six yards out with the goal gaping.

But just as Guardiola was about to bring Kevin De Bruyne on, Ilkay Gundogan was felled by a clumsy Michael Olise challenge in the box, leaving Haaland to strike home the penalty.

Victory means City have applied the pressure on Arsenal, who are now just two points ahead of the reigning champions ahead of their Super Sunday London derby at Fulham, live on Sky Sports from 2pm.

Palace, meanwhile, failed to test Ederson in the 90 minutes, meaning they are the first Premier League club since Opta began taking data in 2003 to fail to register a shot on target for three consecutive games.

Haaland celebrates after scoring from the spot at Selhurst Park

How City huffed, puffed and found a way

It took City just three minutes to start attacking the Palace goal, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita forced into a superb opening stop.

John Stones, back in City's Premier League line-up for the first time in six weeks, nodded a cross back to Rodri, whose fierce drive from inside the area was well parried by the Palace goalkeeper.

Team news Manchester City made two changes from the side who beat Newcastle last weekend. Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker made way for Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

There were also two changes for Crystal Palace as Luka Milivojevic replaced the suspended Cheick Doucoure, while Ebere Eze made way for Jeffrey Schlupp in midfield.

Moments later, Jack Grealish then beat four Palace defenders down the left before missing Guaita's near post with a low drive.

A frantic opening five minutes was rounded off by Wilfried Zaha air-kicking Olise's cross at the near post, in a warning sign for Guardiola's side.

Haaland then had one shot from the edge of the area well-blocked by Marc Guehi - but his next chance on the half-hour mark was much more gilt-edged.

Grealish fed Nathan Ake on the underlap, with the defender's cross finding the City striker just six yards out. Haaland inexplicably went underneath the ball, which flew over Guaita's bar.

City came out with similar intentions after half-time and had a glorious opportunity to score when Grealish was fouled on the edge of the area, despite faint appeals for a penalty. Foden could only smack the set-piece straight at Guaita, who palmed the effort away.

That was the England attacker's last act of the game, as he was brought off for Julian Alvarez who instantly had a golden opportunity to score.

The Argentine forward spun his man in the box from Bernardo's pass but fired over when he had more time to pick his spot.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (7); Clyne (6), Andersen (6), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6); Lokonga (6) Milivojevic (6), Schlupp (7); Olise (5), Ayew (5), Zaha (6)



Subs: Ahamada (6), Ward (5), Eze (n/a), Ahamada (n/a)



Manchester City: Ederson (6); Stones (7), Dias (7), Akanji (8), Ake (8); Rodri (8), Gundogan (8), Bernardo (7); Foden (5), Haaland (8), Grealish (7)



Subs: Alvarez (6), De Bruyne (n/a), Walker (n/a)



Player of the match: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Minutes later, Alvarez struck from distance at a short corner but again, Guaita was there with stinging palms.

Palace's resistance would only last a further 10 minutes as Olise couldn't stop his feet from charging down Gundogan at a short corner and caught him high on the midfielder's ankle. Referee Robert Jones had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and the Palace attacker had no complaints.

Haaland stepped up to roll the resulting past kick past Guaita, who was able to quell City's attacks no more.

Haaland has now scored 28 Premier League goals this season, and 34 in all competitions

The Norwegian striker could have made it two but he only headed Grealish's cross following a counter attack over the crossbar. City held on comfortably for a fourth victory in five games - a reminder that they can produce a winning run needed to win the title.

Manchester City's attention now turns away from the Premier League, as they host RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 second-leg on Tuesday night, before welcoming Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final on the following Saturday.

Crystal Palace to go Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night, before travelling to Arsenal next Sunday.