Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Callum Hudson-Odoi scores to earn Nuno Espirito Santo's side a point at Selhurst Park

Callum Hudson-Odoi cancelled out Ismaila Sarr's volley to rescue Nottingham Forest a point against Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

With boardroom tension in the air palpable given the context between the two sides, Forest entered a cauldron of noise in south London.

Palace fans in attendance used a period before the game to make their opinions of both UEFA and Forest Owner Evangelos Marinakis known after the role the Midlands club played in their demotion to the Conference League despite their FA Cup win securing Europa League football.

Player ratings: C Palace: Henderson (5), Richards (5), Lacroix (6), Guehi (6), Munoz (7), Wharton (6), Hughes (7), Mitchell (5), Sarr (7), Devenny (6), Mateta (6).



Subs: Esse (5), Lerma (n/a), Edouard (n/a).



N Forest: Sels (5), Williams (6), Murillo (5), Milenkovic (5), Aina (6), Sangare (6), Anderson (6), Hudson-Odoi (7), Ndoye (7), Gibbs-White (5), Wood (5).



Subs: Kalimuendo (6), McAtee (6), Hutchinson (6), Yates (n/a), Jesus (6).



Player of the Match: Sarr

The energy took a while to bleed into proceedings on the pitch, given that Crystal Palace had to negotiate a win in the Premier League for the first time since losing star man Eberechi Eze who completed a move to Arsenal a day prior. For Forest, focus appeared difficult to find amid ongoing tensions between boss Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Marinakis.

On Friday, Nuno admitted the relationship between the two had changed in response to rumours of his potential departure. However, before the game, Nuno told Sky he would hold talks with Marinakis over his future at the club.

When Morgan Gibbs-White's attempt at a chop was seized upon before Daniel Munoz's cross was fired home by Sarr, those conversations will have begun with the awkward undercurrent of a defeat. Forest scored with their only shot on target.

However, a tactical switch from Nuno after the break that saw Dan Ndoye and Hudson-Odoi switch paid dividends as the pair combined for the equaliser, paving the way for more palatable talks.

A draw nearly turned into a win when new signing Igor Jesus struck the upright in added time. However, Forest nerves as VAR checked for illegal contact with Sarr as he went down in the box after contact from Murillo but the move was ruled offside and the spoils were shared.

Nuno: We showed what Forest is in the last 48 hours

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It was a tough match, I think it was very competitive, very intense. Palace are a very good team, so well organised, shape, no gaps, talented players, so I think we had a good response to them.

"I think in both halves we were in the game, competing, one moment that we conceded, we saw a little bit of balance and organisation there, but the reaction in the second half was really, really good, I felt the boys step in and show character, show belief, and we could go both sides, Palace has chances in the end of the first half, we have chances in the end of the game, the post, so overall I think it was a good performance.

"They [Forest hierarchy] were here, they were here today. We showed what Forest is. For us, in these days, since the press conference, what is really important.

"The players, the fans, they were here supporting the team. The players show character and ambition and commitment. We played a good game. We have a good platform to move forward."

Glasner: We can play better football but four matches unbeaten is positive

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner:

"Talking to the players afterwards, they were a little bit frustrated. When you have the lead, you want to win the game.

"Big credit to the players, how they are dealing with the situation. [This was] the fourth game in two weeks, and they were unbeaten. In these four games, we played Liverpool, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

"Three teams from the top seven of last year's table. That's why all the credit goes to the players. We know that we can play better football than we did in some parts, especially in the second half, but we know we will do this.

"It looked like the legs were getting a little bit fatigued. We have many players who played every single minute. But it's the situation now, and the players are dealing well with it and being unbeaten. I also think the draw is a fair result."

