Czech Republic vs Wales: World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Czech Republic and Wales on Friday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Wales enter their away double-header level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic and with a game in hand in Group E.

The Dragons - who are almost certainly guaranteed a World Cup play-off place due to their Nations League results last year - beat the Czechs 1-0 in Cardiff in March through Daniel James' late header.

Full-back Connor Roberts said: "It's going to be hard because they've got some unbelievable players who are playing regular in the Premier League.

"But we'll keep going and give absolutely everything until the final whistle. It's up to other players to step up and hopefully we can get a tidy result there."

Team news

Ben Davies and David Brooks are out of Wales' World Cup qualifiers with the Czech Republic and Estonia.

A statement on the official Wales Twitter account said: "Ben Davies and David Brooks have had to withdraw from the squad due to illness. Brysiwch wella hogia! (get well soon)".

The loss of Tottenham defender Davies and Bournemouth forward Brooks has added to Wales' problems before Friday's crunch trip to the Czech Republic.

Manager Robert Page was already without injured captain Gareth Bale, who had been due to win his 100th cap in Prague.

The Real Madrid forward has suffered what Page has described as a "significant hamstring tear" and is doubtful for next month's closing World Cup qualifiers at home to Belarus and Belgium.

Defenders Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer dropped out of the squad on Monday through injury and were replaced by Ben Cabango and Will Vaulks.

Opta stats

Including their games as Czechoslovakia, Wales have lost every single away match they've played against the Czechs, losing all six in either EUROs or World Cup qualifiers, most recently in September 2006.

Wales have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games against the Czech Republic, though they've only won one of those games (D2 L1), with the two draws ending goalless.

Wales' last three goals against the Czechs have been scored in the final 10 minutes of games - an Ian Rush equaliser in the 83rd minute in 1987, a Martin Jiranek own goal in September 2006 in the 85th minute and Dan James' winner in the 81st minute back in March.

Czech Republic have only lost two of their last 16 home major tournament qualifying matches (W10 D4 L2) and have won six of their last seven (D1) since a 2-1 defeat to Germany in September 2017.

Wales have lost two of their last 16 World Cup qualifiers (W7 D7), losing to the Republic of Ireland in 2017 and Belgium in 2021.

Wales have had 49 shots in their four World Cup 2022 qualifiers so far, with Gareth Bale, who will miss this game, accounting for 20 of those (41%).

Patrik Schick has been involved in 13 goals in his last 13 starts for the Czech Republic (11 goals, 2 assists) and has scored in five of his last six starts for his national team.

Only Joe Morrell (7) has created more chances for Wales during the current World Cup qualifying campaign than Dan James (5), with the Leeds winger also playing the most passes into the opposition box (27) and completing the most dribbles (10) of any Wales player in qualifying.

