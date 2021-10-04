Wales: Ben Cabango, Will Vaulks replace Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Lockyer in squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Defensive duo Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer have withdrawn from the Wales squad for their World Cup Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Cabango, 21, has been capped three times by Wales having made his senior debut last September while Vaulks has six caps and spoke earlier this year about his disappointment at being omitted from the squad.

Wales will face the Czechs in Prague on Friday before heading to Tallinn to take on Estonia next Monday, with both games live on Sky Sports.

The two matches will be crucial to Wales' hopes of qualifying, with Rob Page's side sitting in third place in Group E, level on points with the Czech Republic.

Wales will be without Gareth Bale, who has a hamstring injury, but Aaron Ramsey is back in the squad while Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas was called up for the first time last week.

Page is confident Bale will be fit for November's closing two World Cup Qualifiers, but said: "You grade hamstring injuries from one to four and his is nearer the four.

"So it's quite a significant hamstring tear. We've been in close contact with him to see how it's progressing but this camp has come too soon for him.

Image: Gareth Bale has been ruled out of the World Cup Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia

"Originally it might have been progressing into November's camp, that's the significance of the injury.

"Thankfully he's recovering better than anticipated. We're pretty certain we'll have him for November."

Welsh football bosses are to explore the idea of playing games at the Principality Stadium again.

Wales have played only once at the 74,500-capacity stadium since 2011 - a high-profile friendly against former European and world champions Spain in October 2018.

The 33,280-capacity Cardiff City Stadium has proved a popular and successful base for the men's national team over the last decade, with Wales having qualified for the European Championship finals in 2016 and 2020.

"We have an agreement with Cardiff City Stadium and everyone really likes going there," Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told the PA news agency.

"But we'll actually speak to the Welsh Rugby Union late next week. Absolutely we're in discussions with them.

"Just to make sure that if a match comes that, for whatever reason, Cardiff City Stadium is not available.

"Or if there's a real big feeling that people want to go to the Principality Stadium."