Denmark 0-0 Republic of Ireland: Martin O'Neill's side held in Nations League

Highlights of the Nations League Group B4 game between Denmark and the Republic of Ireland.

Republic of Ireland failed to score for the fourth game running as they ended their Nations League campaign with a 0-0 draw in Denmark.

Ireland - already relegated from Group B4 - had little to lose coming into this clash with top-of-the-group Denmark, but played a defensive game despite this being a dead-rubber match.

The hosts created the better chances and Nicolai Jorgensen struck a post after some comical defending by Richard Keogh, but Denmark were very wasteful with their 76 per cent possession and had just one shot on target from 26 attempts.

Martin O'Neill, who handed Southampton's 18-year-old Michael Obafemi a debut as a second-half substitute, has overseen just one win in 11 games heading into the European Championship qualifying phase.

Player Ratings Denmark: Ronnow (6), Ankersen (7), Zanka (7), Bjelland (7), Knudsen (7), Hojbjerg (7), Schöne (7), Braithwaite (6), Eriksen (6), Poulsen (6), Jorgensen (6).



Subs: Lerager (6), Cornelius (6), Gytkjaer (6)



Republic of Ireland: Randolph (6), Keogh (5), Duffy (8), Long (7), Coleman (7), Stevens (6), Brady (6), O'Dowda (6), Christie (6), Hendrick (6), O’Brien (6).



Subs: Obafemi (6), Curtis (6), Robinson (6)



Man of the match: Shane Duffy

Denmark, who trounced the Republic 5-1 in Dublin 12 months ago, dominated the ball with Lasse Schone, Christian Eriksen and Yussuf Poulsen pulling the strings.

Poulsen produced Denmark's only effort on target before the break when Darren Randolph dealt with a powerful header.

Eriksen was substituted at the break and Poulsen skied over from close range within two minutes of the restart as Ireland were camped inside their own half.

O'Neill's men didn't make many mistakes but Keogh was guilty when dwelling on the ball and was robbed by Jorgensen, who raced clear but struck his effort against the foot of the post.

Denmark forward Yussuf Poulsen fires wide

Ireland's game was based around defending deep and throwing bodies on the line where necessary - meat and drink to the Brighton centre-back. His performances are improving week-on-week, including his ability with the ball at his feet. He's now a key player for O'Neill in this Ireland set-up.

Opta stats

Republic of Ireland are winless in each of their last six matches in all competitions (D4 L2) for the first time since June 2014 (also a run of six).

Denmark are unbeaten in their last four matches against Republic of Ireland, winning one and drawing the other three.

The Republic of Ireland have not scored in any of their last four matches in all competitions for the first time since May 1996 (a run of five in total).

Denmark have not lost any of their last 11 matches at home across all competitions (W6 D5), since a 0-1 defeat to Montenegro back in October 2016.

The Republic of Ireland failed to direct a single shot on target for the first time in their last 18 competitive games, since June 2016 v Belgium.

At 18 years and 135 days old, Michael Obafemi became the first player to play for the Republic of Ireland born in the 2000s (birthday 06/07/00).

Denmark's Christian Eriksen says the Republic of Ireland would not come out and attack in their Nations League 0-0 draw, which made it a very difficult match for the Danes.

What's next?

Both teams will find out their Euro 2020 group stages opponents on December 2 when the draw is conducted in Dublin.