Derby 0-2 West Ham: Hammers set up Man Utd fifth-round tie in FA Cup with routine win

West Ham booked a fifth-round FA Cup tie at boss David Moyes' former club Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 win at Derby.

Jarrod Bowen's third goal in two games gave the Hammers a first-half lead and Michail Antonio headed home their second five minutes after break.

The Londoners made it back-to-back wins after beating Everton 2-0 to climb out of the Premier League's bottom three nine days go and rarely needed to hit top gear as they halted League One side Derby's 19-game unbeaten run.

Image: Michail Antonio also got on the scoresheet for the Hammers

West Ham boss Moyes now faces a reunion with former side Man Utd at Old Trafford in the last 16 after being drawn to face the Red Devils in the draw just before Monday night's routine win at Pride Park. The match will take place in the week commencing February 27.

How West Ham eased past Derby

Paul Warne's side are flying high in fourth place in the third tier and there were high hopes of an upset among the home faithful before kick-off in a Pride Park crowd of 25,308.

Derby forward Tom Barkhuizen wasted no time in breaching West Ham's defence, scampering clear in the opening minute before his cut-back was scrambled clear.

Bowen shot tamely at Derby goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith soon after, but was not so wasteful in the 10th minute.

Antonio's ball over the top caught Derby flat-footed and Bowen volleyed home Tomas Soucek's neat headed pass from six yards.

Derby's best move of the half saw James Collins volley just off target after Barkhuizen had run on to Craig Forsyth's dinked pass to pick out the Derby striker with a fine cross.

Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing offered Derby's best hopes of getting back on level terms before the break, but they had no shots on target in the first period.

The good news for Rams fans at the break was their side were still in the tie against a top-flight side who were not at their best.

But five minutes into the second period the home side fell 2-0 behind. Derby skipper Curtis Davies' sliced clearance span into Bowen's path down the right and his cross was headed in at the far post by Antonio after deflecting off Forsyth.

Warne sent on four substitutes - Eiran Cashin, Liam Thompson, Lewis Dobbin and Tony Springett - soon after and their fresh legs gave Derby a lift.

Haydon Roberts was an inch away from connecting fully with Dobbin's excellent cross, but the Rams were soon back-pedalling again.

Bowen was denied in quick succession by Wildsmith's point-blank save and Cashin's last-ditch tackle before Ben Johnson's angled drive was kept out by the Derby goalkeeper.

The Rams were full of endeavour until the final whistle and Dobbin was close to being rewarded for an impressive cameo display when shooting straight at Alphonse Areola, but on the night County could not bridge the gulf in class.

Bowen: You've got to beat the best to win the cup

Jarrod Bowen said "to be the best you've got to beat the best" after West Ham were drawn to face United in the fifth round.

"I found out (about the draw) on the bench. We've got Man Utd away so listen it's never easy and if we want to be successful in these competitions we've got to beat the best teams," Bowen told ITV Sport.

"With respect to Man United they're a top top team but we've been there plenty of times before and you've got to beat the best to be the best."

Bowen added: "It was nice to score against Everton and tonight as well. I think the situation that we're in, any sort of confidence from any player...

"The last two to be involved with was very good for me but I think for us, two wins on the bounce as well, two good results for us and it's all about momentum in this game and I think we can use this going forward."

Warne: We can't knock the lads

Derby manager Paul Warne told ITV Sport: "In fairness West Ham played a professional performance, at times I thought we went toe-to-toe but I don't think we did enough to score unfortunately.

"We can't knock the lads tonight, we asked them to be the best versions of themselves against a Premier League team so not bad.

"But we probably didn't have enough graft in the final third but I can't really knock them and we know West Ham haven't got an easy draw next but I wish them a sincere good luck.

"I thought the lads gave a good account of themselves at times and at times they were punching."

Derby return to League One action on Saturday at home to Morecambe - kick-off 3pm - before travelling to Wycombe on Saturday February 11; kick-off 3pm.

West Ham's next game is away to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

