Derby vs Cardiff preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Team news

Derby are again without Jayden Bogle. Bogle has not featured for over a month because of an ankle injury, but Rams boss Phillip Cocu says the 19-year-old full-back will return to training in "a few days or a week".

Krystian Bielik, Tom Lawrence and Richard Keogh are available having been on international duty with Poland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland respectively. George Evans (thigh), Lee Buchanan (hamstring) and Ikechi Anya (calf) are sidelined, but Scott Malone, Florian Jozefzoon and Duane Holmes have recovered from injuries.

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu

Cardiff midfielder Leandro Bacuna will be assessed ahead of the Sky Bet Championship game after returning from international duty with Curacao. Bacuna will link up late with the Bluebirds squad in the east midlands after playing against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League on Monday.

Cardiff are also waiting on Junior Hoillett, with boss Neil Warnock saying the Canada winger could miss out because a family member is seriously ill. Jazz Richards (ankle) has been ruled out after colliding with fellow defender Aden Flint in training.

Recent form

Derby lost 3-0 at Brentford before the international break, meaning Phillip Cocu's side are now without a win since the opening day of the season in the Championship, while they have also crashed out of the Carabao Cup to fierce rivals Nottingham Forest in that time.

Cardiff have drawn their last two games, meaning Neil Warnock's side have eight points from six games so far this season. They start the weekend 13th in the table, while Derby are 19th.

The managers

Derby boss Phillip Cocu: "Their manager, Neil Warnock, has a lot of experience, he has had success in the Championship so it will be a difficult game. The short history between the clubs also make it maybe a little bit bigger game for the club and the fans. That is something we realise.

"They have quite a direct game so it will definitely be a tough game, but it is down to us. We had a good break, there is a good feeling and good work done so we are very positive about the game on Friday."

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: "We've had an indifferent break It's been good for the longer term injuries, Sol Bamba, Neil Etheridge, Marlon Pack have all done well. Matthew Connolly has had another op.

"We've had a few little knocks which haven't helped us. We are a long way from knowing what our team is for tomorrow. Leo (Leandro) is not even flying back until [Thursday] afternoon, it's scandalous how countries can get away with that. Friday night after an international break doesn't help us."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock

Talking point - Clarke to be restored?

Matt Clarke was arguably the best centre-back in League One last season, with his form for Portsmouth securing him a summer move to Brighton in the Premier League.

He certainly looked the part in the early parts of this season for Derby, after joining on loan from the Seagulls, and he certainly wouldn't have expected to be warming the bench at this stage, having been dropped for their last two league games and replaced by record signing Krystian Bielik in central defence.

Clarke was back in the side for their Carabao Cup drubbing at Nottingham Forest, but their 3-0 reverse at Brentford a fortnight ago may force Phillip Cocu to once again rethink his options. The 22-year-old certainly would have plenty of other takers in the Championship if the Dutchman cannot find a place for him.

Opta stats

Derby have lost just one of their last five home league games against Cardiff (W2 D2 L1), losing 3-4 in February 2017 under Steve McClaren.

Cardiff City have won just two of their last 10 Championship meetings with Derby (W2 D4 L4).

Derby have lost their last two matches in all competitions 3-0 against Nottingham Forest and Brentford - the Rams haven't lost three consecutive games by 3+ goals since November 1946.

Cardiff have completed just 916 short passes in the Championship this season - only Millwall have completed fewer (805).

Derby have won none of their last four home games in all competitions (W0 D2 L2), last enduring a longer run under Nigel Pearson in August and September 2016 (six games).

Cardiff's Josh Murphy has been involved in four of their last eight league goals (1 goal, 3 assists).

Prutton's prediction

It is not looking so good for Derby and Phillip Cocu. It is five without a win now and he really got stuck into his team after they were thrashed by Brentford before the international break.

Cardiff have had more of a mixed start and Neil Warnock seems to be lacking a bit of a spark at the minute. There is a bit of recent history in this fixture, though, and Warnock is not one to quickly forget such a thing! I fancy them to nick a win.

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)