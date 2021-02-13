Dundee United 3-0 Livingston: Lawrence Shankland scores twice as both sides end with 10 men

Dundee United made it two wins in a row as they beat Livingston 3-0 at Tannadice in a pulsating contest that saw both sides finish the game with 10 men.

United made a dream start, netting in the first minute through Adrian Sporle, but just after the half-hour mark Peter Pawlett received a straight red card.

Despite that, the Tangerines extended their lead through Lawrence Shankland shortly after with Livi's Jack Fitzwater then receiving his marching orders in the 62nd minute.

Shankland scored his second late on to wrap up all three points, with the result sending Micky Mellon's side back up into the Scottish Premiership's top six.

United raced into that early lead with just seconds on the clock as Jamie Robson played a ball in from the left to Sporle who lashed a shot high past Livi keeper Max Stryjek.

Livingston looked to respond and had a chance when Josh Mullin swung a deep free-kick into the United box with home keeper Benji Siegrist needing two attempts to snuff out the danger.

Livi were forced into an early change in the 12th minute with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas coming on for the injured Scott Robinson.

The Lions then manufactured a good opening as Julien Serrano teed up Scott Pittman in the United box but the midfielder's shot was tame and easily gathered by Siegrist.

United came close to doubling their advantage in the 27th minute but Shankland's shot was blocked on the Livi line by Nicky Devlin with Stryjek saving the forward's follow-up effort.

Four minutes later, United were reduced to 10 men when Pawlett was involved in a lunging challenge on Jason Holt with referee Nick Walsh brandishing a straight red card at the Tangerines' winger.

Image: Adrian Sporle fired Dundee United ahead after a minute

United withdrew Sporle and brought on Ian Harkes with the American midfielder having an immediate impact, teeing up Shankland in the 35th minute and this time the Scotland striker made no mistake, calmly firing past the exposed Stryjek.

Livi had opportunities at the start of the second half as Mullin delivered a cross from the right, with Pittman rising to send a looping header toward goal, but Siegrist tipped over before Emmanuel-Thomas fired a shot high when well placed.

Fitzwater then saw red for a last-man challenge on Harkes.

Shankland finally put the game to bed in the 83rd minute when he made space for himself in the Livi box before curling an angled shot past Stryjek.

What the managers said

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon: "We have been tough on ourselves over the last few weeks and months so we had to keep improving and keep getting better. Certainly today we hit the tempo that you have to do in the Scottish Premiership. It was a good performance.

"I am a football fan as well and I know Lawrence is playing for the club that I am manager of, but it is important at times in Scotland that we celebrate players in our league when they are performing like that."

Livingston boss David Martindale: "We were terrible and I don't think it was good enough. The boys know that. The first goal is criminal. Collectively and defensively today I don't think we were at it.

"To be fair it was one of the best games I have seen Shankland play. He gave us a bit of a torrid time. I thought Dundee United did us over and were bang at it."