Dundee Utd 1-2 St Mirren: Jay Henderson and Eamonn Brophy on target as visitors end 11-game winless run

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the Premiership.

The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well-taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.

United pulled one back courtesy of an Alan Power own goal but the Buddies held on to take all three points.

Home defender was booked in just the seventh minute for a foul on Henderson, before the first opportunity of the match fell to St Mirren shortly after.

Greg Kiltie picked up the ball 22 yards out and hit a fierce shot that was parried away by Benjamin Siegrist.

However, the Swiss goalkeeper was picking the ball out of his net in the 15th minute. Henderson played a crisp one-two with Kiltie before firing an unstoppable rising shot into the top corner of Siegrist's net from just outside the United box.

Image: St. Mirren's Jay Henderson puts his side 1-0 up

United finally had a chance of their own in the 24th minute but Marc McNulty's shot from 22 yards was easily gathered by Buddies keeper Jak Alnwick.

The home side had an early chance to equalise at the start of the second half following a foul on Peter Pawlett 25 yards out. Mulgrew stepped up and hit a curling free-kick that Alnwick parried away to his right.

There was a renewed sense of urgency from the home side, who had another great chance in the 55th minute when Mulgrew turned a shot towards goal - but Alnwick again produced a vital stop.

The home support were appealing for a penalty soon after when Power appeared to handle an Ian Harkes shot in his box. However, referee Alan Muir did not see any offence.

What it means to score your first senior goal. @jayhenderson_10 pic.twitter.com/DqCgsCFvTV — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) January 18, 2022

New United signing Tony Watt finally made his debut from the bench but it was the Buddies who made it 2-0, soon after.

The United defence was exposed on the hour with Kiltie playing a ball across the face of goal from the right, teeing up Brophy for a tap-in.

The Tangerines should have pulled a goal back when sub Kieran Freeman sent a pinpoint cross into the Buddies box but McNulty shot over the bar.

However, the home side did make it 2-1 in the 73rd minute when Freeman sent another low cross in from the right and this time the luckless Power turned the ball into his own net.

What the managers said

Image: Eamonn Brophy sealed the win for St Mirren at Tannadice Park

Dundee United boss Tam Courts: "We are in that kind of frame of mind where we just need to find a win. I feel focused, I feel really calm and in control.

"But at home against St Mirren, with all due respect, with what we are targeting this season, it has to be three points for Dundee United."

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin: "I have a huge sense of relief. I cannot even enjoy it, I am just over the moon as we have waited so long to taste what victory feels like again. I am really pleased for the players and of course the supporters who came through here tonight.

Goodwin was also delighted for Henderson, adding: "He's a good lad. He's not shy that's for sure.

"It was a brilliant goal. I'll be surprised if there's a better goal in all of the games tonight. I thought he was excellent in the first 45 minutes, he really gave us a spark. It's a fantastic bit of play and a fantastic strike."

What's next?

Dundee United visit Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. St Mirren face a trip to Ayr United at the same time in the same competition.