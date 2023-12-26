Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Visitors put missed chances behind them to go five points clear at top of Scottish Premiership

Celtic put a host of missed chances behind them as they sealed a 3-0 victory at Dundee to move five points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The league leaders were wasteful at Dens Park as they created 19 first-half chances but only hit the target with two.

However, as the opportunities and corners continued to rack up, Celtic - who lost defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to injury early in the second half - finally broke the deadlock as Paulo Bernardo poked home from a tight angle in the 52nd minute.

Substitute Mikey Johnston then struck a late double (83, 90+1) all three points as Celtic opened up the gap to five points to rivals Rangers, who face Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, before the Old Firm derby on Saturday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 12.30pm).

Rodgers on Carter-Vickers' injury... Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports:



"Thankfully it looks like it hasn't gone but he just could feel his hamstring. He felt a little bit tight and we said to him before that if he feels anything, it's best he lets us know. Stephen Welsh was excellent when he came on.



"The medical team will assess him and we'll see where we're at in a few days."

The goals...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paulo Bernardo opened the scoring for Celtic at Dundee by poking in a Luis Palma through ball

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikey Johnston doubled Celtic's lead after cutting in from the wing and firing a shot at Dundee's Trevor Carson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikey Johnston finishes off a well worked move with his team-mates to seal the win for Celtic and grab his second goal from the bench

How wasteful Celtic eased to victory at Dens Park...

Image: Paulo Bernardo celebrates after giving Celtic a second-half lead at Dundee

Celtic started on the front foot and created chances from the off. Luis Palma, who was a constant threat on the left for the visitors, curled over from inside the penalty area before Liam Scales headed Palma's corner agonisingly wide.

The league leaders had not conceded a goal against Dundee in their last seven meetings and Joe Hart did not have too much work to do at Dens Park during the first half.

Image: Bernardo scores to put Celtic 1-0 up at Dundee

The action kept coming at the other end and arguably Celtic's best chance fell to Kyogo Furuhashi, who latched onto Matt O'Riley's inch-perfect through ball before lifting the ball over the onrushing Trevor Carson and wide of the far post.

Rodgers had head in his hands after Kyogo's miss and the frustration would continue to build as Callum McGregor saw his shot blocked on the line with Carson beaten before Palma headed a guilt-edged chance wide from close range as Dundee went into the break level.

The visitors had 19 attempts on goal in the first half, but only two were on target. The domination continued after the break as Kyogo sent a weak shot wide and Bernardo headed over before making the breakthrough.

They finally broke the deadlock with their 24th attempt on goal as Bernardo latched onto Palma's pass before poking the ball past Carson from a tight angle.

There were finally Celtic smiles, but they soon disappeared when defender Carter-Vickers was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday's visit from Rangers. Stephen Welsh replaced Carter-Vickers but it was substitute Johnston who grabbed the headlines.

Image: Johnstone doubles Celtic's lead at Dundee

The winger, struck his first two goals for the Hoops since December 2019, cut in from the left in the 83rd minute and fired a 22-yard strike which Carson could only help into the net.

Carson saved from Hyeon-Gyu Oh and Benardo before Johnston played a one-two with O'Riley and drilled into the bottom corner from 16 yards in stoppage-time.

The Republic of Ireland international was not far away from his hat-trick when he curled wide in the closing seconds.

Rodgers: Energy, attitude spot on

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports:

"Our attitude and mentality in the game was very good. When you think you have to come up here on Christmas night away from your family to get ready.

"From the first whistle, the mentality of the team was excellent. We were a bit loose at times and should have been ahead by half-time.

"But overall we created many chances in the game and kept a clean sheet. The energy of the team was very good."

Brown: Johnston gives Rodgers selection headache Former Celtic captain Scott Brown told Sky Sports:



"It's hard when you play against a low block and Celtic had a bit of luck for the first goal. They had 38 shots with seven on target so the pressure is going to eventually tell.



"It's brilliant for Mikey to come on and score two goals which will have given Brendan a sore head for the game coming up."

McGregor: We had to be patient

Celtic captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports:

"It's always a difficult game especially when you come here as they play a low block. We deserved a goal from our play in the first half but we got our rewards in the end. They tried to frustrate us so we had to show quality and our patience was key.

"It was a lot slicker today. It's about then getting the ball in the net to lift the confidence. It's a big game at the weekend [against Rangers]. Everyone will be ready, in front of our own crowd, come Saturday."

Docherty: This won't define our season

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told Sky Sports:

"I thought it was tough, particularly second half. I thought we did well defensively in the first half to stop their runs down the side.

"I was just bemoaning a bit of ball retention up top. We made it really clear to the players how important the first 10 minutes of the second half would be and the first goal is really unfortunate.

"When Celtic get their tails up, it can be difficult but I told the boys that losing to them won't define our season. What will be is our reaction. We were really positive when we lost to them earlier in the season so I'm looking for the same reaction this time."

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership game is at home to Rangers on December 30, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Dundee are away to Kilmarnock on the same day. That match kicks off at 3pm.