Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Dundee vs Rangers. Scottish Cup Quarter Final.

Kilmac Stadium At Dens Park.

Dundee 0

    Rangers 2

    • C Goldson (9th minute)
    • J Tavernier (25th minute pen)

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Filip Helander.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Amad Diallo replaces Ryan Kent.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Sands (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee. Shaun Byrne replaces Paul McMullan.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee. Luke McCowan replaces Niall McGinn.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    yellow_card icon

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Sands (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Dundee 0, Rangers 2.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Fashion Sakala replaces Glen Kamara.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Alfredo Morelos.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 2.

    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Filip Helander (Rangers).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee. Vontae Daley-Campbell replaces Lee Ashcroft because of an injury.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Filip Helander.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Filip Helander.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 2. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

    penalty_won icon

    Penalty Rangers. James Tavernier draws a foul in the penalty area.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Filip Helander (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Sharp.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_won icon

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Niall McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

    goal icon

    Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 1. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Filip Helander (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGowan.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Back pass by Harrison Sharp (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.