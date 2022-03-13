69' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Filip Helander.

68' Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

68' Substitution, Rangers. Amad Diallo replaces Ryan Kent.

66' Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

64' Foul by Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee).

64' James Sands (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

62' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.

61' Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

61' Substitution, Dundee. Shaun Byrne replaces Paul McMullan.

60' Substitution, Dundee. Luke McCowan replaces Niall McGinn.

60' Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

60' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

59' Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

56' Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

56' Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

56' Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

55' Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

54' Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

54' Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

54' James Sands (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Kemar Roofe (Rangers).

53' Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

51' Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) header from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

51' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

50' Foul by Vontae Daley-Campbell (Dundee).

50' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half begins Dundee 0, Rangers 2.

45' Substitution, Rangers. Fashion Sakala replaces Glen Kamara.

45' Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Alfredo Morelos.

45'+3' First Half ends, Dundee 0, Rangers 2.

45'+2' Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45'+2' Foul by Filip Helander (Rangers).

45'+2' Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

45'+2' Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Attempt missed. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

44' Substitution, Dundee. Vontae Daley-Campbell replaces Lee Ashcroft because of an injury.

41' Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

40' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Filip Helander.

35' Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

35' Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

35' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

33' Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

30' Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

29' Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

29' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Filip Helander.

29' Attempt blocked. Max Anderson (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

25' Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 2. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

24' Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

23' Penalty Rangers. James Tavernier draws a foul in the penalty area.

23' Penalty conceded by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.

22' Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

20' Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

20' Foul by Filip Helander (Rangers).

20' Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

18' Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Sharp.

17' Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

17' Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

14' Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

12' Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

12' Niall McGinn (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

9' Goal! Dundee 0, Rangers 1. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

9' Attempt blocked. Filip Helander (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

8' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGowan.

7' Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

7' James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5' Back pass by Harrison Sharp (Dundee).

5' (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

First Half begins.