World Cup: Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE!

Second Half: Ecuador 1-2 SenegalGroup A as it stands: N'lands 7pts, Senegal 6pts, Ecuador 4pts, Qatar 0ptsSenegal on course to face Group B winners (currently England)Koulibaly instantly restores Senegal lead as they move back secondCaicedo levelled for Ecuador | Sarr gave Senegal lead from spotNetherlands currently 2-0 up vs Qatar in other Group A clashTeams | Stats | Senegal need to win, draw enough for EcuadorWorld Cup tables | Fixtures | Results | State of playLive commentary from Nick Wright and Ron Walker