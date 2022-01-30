Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Egypt 2

  • M Salah (53rd minute)
  • Trezeguet (100th minute)

Morocco 1

  • S Boufal (6th minute pen)

Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET): Mohamed Salah leads Pharaohs to AFCON semis

Match report and highlights as Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time to reach AFCON semi-finals; goals from Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet sets up a showdown with hosts Cameroon on Thursday

By AP

Sunday 30 January 2022 18:26, UK

Highlights of the African Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Egypt and Morocco.

Mohamed Salah scored the equaliser and created the winner to inspire Egypt's comeback on Sunday to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra-time and reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Egypt fell behind to an early penalty won by Achraf Hakimi and converted by Sofiane Boufal in the seventh minute.

Mo Salah is congratulated after equalising for Egypt against Morocco
Image: Mo Salah is congratulated after equalising for Egypt against Morocco

However, Salah reacted to knock in a rebound to make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute and then sent in a perfect low cross for Aston Villa winger Trezeguet to tap in near the end of the first half of extra-time.

Egypt&#39;s forward Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring his team&#39;s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 quarter-final football match between Egypt and Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 30, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Image: Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during against Morocco

Egypt was left to rely on third-choice goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy for most of extra time after an injury to Mohamed Abou Gabal, who was already in the team in place of No 1 Mohamed el-Shenawy.

Egypt held on though to make it through to face hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals, which is a repeat of the 2017 final that was won by Cameroon.

Egypt have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since its record-extending seventh title in 2010, with Salah making his debut for the national team the year after that triumph, although the Liverpool forward is still searching for a first major title with his country.

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET)
Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso vs Senegal/Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

