Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea: Lions of Teranga reach AFCON semi-finals

Senegal saw off the threat of giant-killers Equatorial Guinea and won 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday to advance to the final four of the tournament in Cameroon.

Famara Diedhiou opened the scoring for Senegal, who then conceded a surprise equaliser to Jannick Buyla, only for substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr to come on and restore Senegal's lead and put the result beyond doubt.

Image: Senegal forward Famara Diedhiou celebrates after scoring the opening against Equatorial Guinea

Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have booked a semi-final meeting with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday in the first of two matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium, Egypt edged Morocco 2-1 after extra time and will play host nation Cameroon in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon

Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET)

Quarter-final 4: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso vs Senegal, 7pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

