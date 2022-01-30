Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea: Lions of Teranga reach AFCON semi-finals

Senegal saw off the threat of giant-killers Equatorial Guinea and won 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday to advance to the final four of the tournament in Cameroon.
Famara Diedhiou opened the scoring for Senegal, who then conceded a surprise equaliser to Jannick Buyla, only for substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr to come on and restore Senegal's lead and put the result beyond doubt.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Salah scores and assists as Egyypt reach AFCON final
- Sky Sports to show all AFCON 2021 games
- AFCON fixtures and results | Tables
Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have booked a semi-final meeting with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.
Earlier on Sunday in the first of two matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium, Egypt edged Morocco 2-1 after extra time and will play host nation Cameroon in the other semi-final on Thursday.
AFCON 2021 quarter-final results
Saturday January 29
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Van de Beek, Kulusevski, Aubameyang latest
- Man Utd's Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault
- Everton appoint Lampard as new manager
- England lose early wickets chasing 180 vs West Indies LIVE!
- Liverpool sign Diaz from Porto | Reds also want Carvalho
- West Ham hoping to seal Nunez move
- What is in Lampard's in-tray at Everton?
- Barcelona's Dembele verbally agrees to join PSG
- NFL Playoffs: Bengals @ Chiefs LIVE!
- Sunderland sack Johnson after 6-0 defeat by Bolton
Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Sunday January 30
Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET)
Quarter-final 4: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea
AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures
Wednesday February 2
Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso vs Senegal, 7pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
Thursday February 3
Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports to show AFCON live
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.
The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.
Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.