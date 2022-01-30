Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final.

Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Senegal 3

  • F Diedhiou (28th minute)
  • C Kouyaté (68th minute)
  • I Sarr (79th minute)

Equatorial Guinea 1

  • J Buyla (57th minute)

Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea: Lions of Teranga reach AFCON semi-finals

Match report and highlights as Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 to advance to the semi-finals of the AFCONS; Famara Diedhiou, Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr were all on target for the winners, who now face Burkina Faso in Wednesday's semi

By Reuters

Sunday 30 January 2022 21:40, UK

Highlights from the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea

Senegal saw off the threat of giant-killers Equatorial Guinea and won 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday to advance to the final four of the tournament in Cameroon.

Famara Diedhiou opened the scoring for Senegal, who then conceded a surprise equaliser to Jannick Buyla, only for substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr to come on and restore Senegal's lead and put the result beyond doubt.

Senegal
Image: Senegal forward Famara Diedhiou celebrates after scoring the opening against Equatorial Guinea

Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have booked a semi-final meeting with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday in the first of two matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium, Egypt edged Morocco 2-1 after extra time and will play host nation Cameroon in the other semi-final on Thursday.

AFCON 2021 quarter-final results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt 2-1 Morocco (AET)
Quarter-final 4: Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Burkina Faso vs Senegal, 7pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Cameroon vs Egypt, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports to show AFCON live

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.

