Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea. Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final.

Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Senegal 1

  • F Diedhiou (28th minute)

Equatorial Guinea 0

    free_kick_won icon

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Iban Salvador.

    free_kick_won icon

    Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Boulaye Dia.

    yellow_card icon

    José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_won icon

    Boulaye Dia (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Senegal 1, Equatorial Guinea 0. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nampalys Mendy.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).

    yellow_card icon

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

    corner icon

    Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

    yellow_card icon

    Saliou Ciss (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Ganet.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Famara Diédhiou (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.