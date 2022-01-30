41' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

41' Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

40' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Iban Salvador.

39' Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Foul by Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea).

38' Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

37' Attempt saved. Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Boulaye Dia.

36' José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

35' Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

35' Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

35' Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).

35' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.

31' Foul by Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea).

31' Boulaye Dia (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).

30' José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Goal! Senegal 1, Equatorial Guinea 0. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.

26' Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26' Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

21' Attempt saved. Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nampalys Mendy.

20' Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).

20' Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Esteban Obiang (Equatorial Guinea).

18' Pape Gueye (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

18' Foul by Pape Gueye (Senegal).

18' Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Attempt blocked. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

16' Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal).

16' Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

14' Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).

14' Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13' Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

12' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12' Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

10' Corner, Equatorial Guinea. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

9' Saliou Ciss (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

9' Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).

9' Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7' Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

7' Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

5' Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Foul by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).

5' Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

4' Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Attempt missed. Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Ganet.

2' Hand ball by Famara Diédhiou (Senegal).

2' Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).

First Half begins.