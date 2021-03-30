England vs Poland LIVE!

EARLY TEAM NEWS - NO LEWANDOWSKI FOR POLANDThat's your headline news.In what is a huge blow for Paulo Sousa's side, Robert Lewandowski will miss tonight's game due to a knee injury.The 32-year-old striker, who has 42 goals in just 36 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, has now returned to the German side.Earlier in the week, Poland confirmed two more coronavirus cases in their camp, with midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and defender Kamil Piatkowski both record positive COVID-19 results, but the game will go ahead.