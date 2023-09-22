England Women 2-1 Scotland Women: Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp goals see Lionesses to victory in inaugural Nations League tie

Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp scored in the first half as England edged to a 2-1 win against an impressive Scotland in their inaugural Nations League tie.

Thirty-three days on from their heartbreak in the World Cup final, the Lionesses were back in action at the Stadium of Light, taking on a Scotland side that were unbeaten in their last six outings.

Rachel Daly thought she had put England ahead, but the goal was ruled out after Chloe Kelly was adjudged to have been offside. With no VAR, the decision could not be reviewed.

Two quickfire headers from Bronze (39) - with a hint of offside for her goal - and Hemp (45) saw England into a seemingly commanding lead.

There was a final twist to come in the half, however, as Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson (45+1) poked home Scotland's reply.

The visitors were the far better side in the second half. Hanson hit the crossbar as Scotland probed for an equaliser, while Tottenham's Deadline Day signing Martha Thomas also impressed. In fact, most of the squad gave England a tough test as head coach Pedro Martinez Losa continues to hone the talent at his disposal.

Ultimately, the Lionesses were lucky to come away with three points in Group A1. They head to the Netherlands on Tuesday for their next Nations League game - the Dutch were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in their opener.

Bronze: I practised diving header during World Cup Lucy Bronze scored her 13th international goal on her 113th England cap, and said she had practised her diving header during the World Cup.



She told ITV Sport: "The goal was something we worked on for the World Cup but it never came off then. I saved it for tonight instead!"

How England edged to victory

Image: Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring England's opener against Scotland

England began brightly in Sunderland. After a string of near misses, they thought they had gone ahead in the 25th minute as Daly nodded home from a Katie Zelem corner. However, the referee soon signalled that it was to be ruled out for offside, although it was initially thought to have been because of Kelly's obstruction of the goalkeeper.

Scotland reacted well to the incident, and made England work at the back on more than one occasion. But, soon, a quick pair of headers saw England into a 2-0 lead.

The first goal came after a visionary pass from Zelem picked out the run of Bronze on the right of the area. It was then a leaping header from the Barcelona full-back that rifled into the back of the net.

Player ratings England: Earps (7), Bronze (7), Carter (6), Greenwood (6), Bright (7), Daly (6), Zelem (6), Stanway (7), Hemp (7), James (6), Kelly (6).



Subs used: Toone (6).



Scotland: Gibson (6), Docherty (6), Corsie (7), Howard (6), Kerr (6), Weir (7), Hanson (8), McLaughlan (7), Emslie (7), Thomas (8), Grimshaw (7).



Subs used: Gallacher (6), Evans (6), Brown (n/a), Davidson (n/a).



Player of the match: Kirsty Hanson.

Hemp scored England's second in similar fashion. Daly took advantage of a lax pass from Rachel McLauchlan in midfield before sending a cross through the 18-yard box. The Man City winger then pinged the ball home with a powerful header.

But Scotland hit back immediately. Claire Emslie sent her cross through the legs of Alex Greenwood, with Hanson incoming to poke the ball past Mary Earps through a melee of bodies in the six-yard box.

The opening 20 minutes of the second half were a quieter affair. Lauren James curled an effort just wide for England, while Hanson and Thomas tested England at the back.

Image: Scotland's Kirsty Hanson scores to make it 2-1

The former Manchester Untied duo continued to terrorise the Lionesses with Scotland the better side in the second half. Hanson almost equalised for the visitors too, but a rebound off her shin pinged off the top of the crossbar. It came after Earps was forced to punch away a dangerous cross from McLauchlan.

Lisa Evans tried her luck too late on, but her lashed effort was straight at Earps. There was an unfortunate end to the game for Hanson too as she went off with an injury, as England held on for the victory.

Bronze: Scotland goal before HT changed momentum

England defender Lucy Bronze speaking to ITV Sport:

"Scotland scoring just before half-time changed the momentum of the game. Right until the end they were creating chances, but I think first half we did enough.

"We were by far the better team in the first half - the second was more even. We made mistakes, and they gained confidence from scoring.

"A couple of sloppy passes on our behalf let them back into the game."

What's next?

England are next in action on Tuesday as they travel to face the Netherlands; kick off 7pm. Scotland are also in action on the same day, facing Belgium; kick-off 7.45pm.