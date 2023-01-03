Everton 1-4 Brighton: Frank Lampard's Toffees fall to heavy defeat at Goodison Park

Brighton cranked up the heat on under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard as they started 2023 with a clinical 4-1 win at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have now recorded just one win in their last 10 matches and sit 16th in the Premier League table, a point above the relegation zone, but with the four teams below them having each played one game fewer.

Kaoru Mitoma set Brighton on their way to victory with his fourth goal in six games before the break and, given the positive manner the hosts had started in, the result remained in the balance.

Image: Frank Lampard's Everton have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games

But Everton simply capitulated in a six-minute period after the restart. Teenage striker Evan Ferguson marked his full Premier League debut with a goal, before Solly March added a third and Idrissa Gueye's glaring error allowed Pascal Gross to add a fourth.

Image: Solly March celebrates after scoring Brighton's third goal against Everton

Demarai Gray scored a late consolation penalty, but Brighton climb back up to eighth as a result of the crushing victory.

How Brighton took advantage of Everton's concerning collapse

Everton - perhaps buoyant after their draw against Manchester City last time out - looked as though they meant business from the off. Their high press was intense and almost helped them take the lead within 10 minutes, though Robert Sanchez produced a fine save to deny Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies shortly after.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (4), Patterson (4), Coady (4), Tarkowski (4), Mykolenko (4), Iwobi (5), Gueye (4), Davies (4), McNeil (4), Calvert-Lewin (5), Gray (6).



Subs: Doucoure (5), Price (5), Coleman (5), Maupay (5), Simms (n/a)



Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (6), Dunk (6), Colwill (6), Estupinan (6), Caicedo (7), Gross (7), March (7), Sarmiento (7), Mitoma (8), Ferguson (8).



Subs: Mac Allister (6), Enciso (6), Lamptey (5), Lallana (n/a), Moran (n/a)



Man of the match: Shane Ferguson

But soon, Brighton began to establish control of the game. They sent out a warning sign when March's beautiful hanging ball was headed well clear of the target by Mitoma and, shortly afterwards, edged, deservedly, in front.

Moises Caicedo's cross-field ball found Japanese international Mitoma, whose first touch took him away from Nathan Patterson on the left-hand side of the box and allowed him to drift across the area before dispatching a shot through the legs of James Tarkowski and into the back of the net.

It was nearly two when 18-year-old Ferguson adjusted his feet in order to connect with Mitoma's deflected cross first and sent a first-time shot onto the base of the left-hand post.

On occasion, Everton offered encouraging signs with their build-up play. That said, it became laboured, more often than not, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin increasingly isolated and the home fans increasingly frustrated at the lack of urgency on the attack.

Team news Frank Lampard made two changes to the side that drew with Manchester City last time out, as Dwight McNeil and Tom Davies came in for Ben Godfrey and the suspended Amadou Onana.

There were four changes for Brighton, as Roberto De Zerbi restored Joel Veltman, Jeremy Sarmiento and Moises Caidedo to the starting lineup Meanwhile, 18-year-old Evan Ferguson - who scored against Arsenal last time out - was handed his full Premier League debut up front.

After he scored his first Premier League goal in the defeat to Arsenal on New Year's Eve, Ferguson once again proved he is not overawed playing in the top flight at his tender age and, moments after sending a shot narrowly over the bar, he netted his second in two games when he slotted in after great work from Jeremy Sarmiento to squeeze a cross into his path under pressure.

That quietened Goodison, but March silenced the famous old stadium within minutes when he was teed up by Ferguson and allowed to take multiple touches unchallenged before placing a shot past a stricken Jordan Pickford.

The boos began to ring out before the hour mark when Gueye's abysmal blind pass back towards his own goal was seized upon by Gross, who charged forward before delicately clipping a fourth into the net.

There was time for Everton to pull one back when Sanchez gave away a needless penalty in stoppage time, but though Gray slammed home in frustration, it did nothing to take away the embarrassment for the Toffees.

Player of the match - Evan Ferguson

'You have to question if Lampard is the right man for the job'

Kevin Campbell on Sky Sports News:

"Getting beat at home like that after the last result is very difficult to take. At the end, the fans weren't happy at the end and Lampard will know that tonight.

"I fancied Everton to do something. Up until half-time, Everton were still in it. They came back at Brighton, had a couple of chances. But six crazy minutes in the second half, it goes from 1-0 to 4-0 and you just can't do that in the Premier League.

"I think the relationship between Lampard and the fans is there, but there are going to be questions. You have to start questioning if Lampard is the right man for the job, of course you do. I still think he's never been backed, this has never been his team.

"If you do pull the trigger and sack him, then you're bringing in someone else to do the same thing again. So where do you stop it? He's there, give him the opportunity to build something."

Both teams are back in action this coming weekend, when the FA Cup third round takes centre stage.

Everton travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United at 8pm on Friday January 6, while Brighton take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium at 3pm on Saturday January 7.