Everton vs Manchester City. Premier League.

Goodison Park.

Everton 0

    Manchester City 0

      Everton vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Richarlison will not be fit for Everton; Manchester City again without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker; Follow Everton vs Man City with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Sunday 27 December 2020 17:53, UK

      Richarlison is yet to find his best form this season under Ancelotti
      Image: Richarlison is out of Everton's clash with Man City

      Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Man City in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

      Team news

      Richarlison and James Rodriguez will not be fit in time for Everton's clash against Manchester City on Monday.

      Richarlison missed the win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day and is set to sit out another game under concussion protocols after taking a heavy blow to the head in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United, while Rodriguez will miss a sixth successive match with a calf problem.

      Midfielder Allan (hamstring) remains sidelined and Lucas Digne will not be back until the end of January, meaning Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti will have an unchanged squad.

      Ahead of matchweek 16 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures.

      Manchester City will again be without striker Gabriel Jesus and right-back Kyle Walker after both tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

      Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero played another 13 minutes against Newcastle on Boxing Day but it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start as he is eased back following knee trouble. Ferran Torres could again fill in up front.

      Ilkay Gundogan took a blow to the foot on Saturday but should be fit. Eric Garcia is the only other definite absentee with a leg injury.

      Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his sides third goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom
      Image: Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker will be unavailable for Man City after testing positive for coronavirus

      How to follow

      Follow Everton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Last time out...

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.
