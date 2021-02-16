Everton vs Man City preview team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Man City in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absent again against Manchester City.
The 23-year-old missed Sunday's surprise 2-0 home loss to struggling Fulham after picking up a hamstring complaint in last Wednesday's 5-4 FA Cup fifth-round win against Tottenham, though manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful he will be back for this weekend's Merseyside derby, live on Sky Sports.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin is also unavailable but Jordan Pickford and Allan are fit and in contention.
Manchester City are set to be without influential midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for the trip to Goodison Park.
Gundogan suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tottenham, in which he scored twice to move on to 13 goals for the season in all competitions.
Sergio Aguero could be involved after being an unused substitute against Spurs and Kevin De Bruyne is back in training.
How to follow
Follow Everton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Everton have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4 L9), winning 4-0 in January 2017 at Goodison Park.
- Manchester City have won each of their last five Premier League games against Everton, netting at least twice each time. It's their longest ever winning run against the Toffees in the top-flight.
- Everton have lost their last two home Premier League games, last losing three in a row back in March 2016 under Roberto Martinez, while manager Carlo Ancelotti hasn't lost three home league games in a row since November 2006 when he was AC Milan boss.
- Manchester City have won their nine Premier League matches in 2021 - they could become the first team in top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches in a calendar year, breaking the record of nine wins set previously by Bolton Wanderers in 1906 and Manchester United in 2009.
- Everton have won just three of their 41 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the league (D9 L29) and are winless in their last 12 such matches (D4 L8). However, their last win against a side top of the table was against Man City in January 2012 at Goodison Park.
- Man City have conceded just six goals in their last 23 games in all competitions since losing 2-0 at Spurs in November, and never more than once in this run. The last top-flight team to go 24 matches without conceding more than once in all competitions were Liverpool between November 1994 and March 1995.
- Among the 137 teams Carlo Ancelotti has faced more than once in the league in his managerial career, his worst losing percentage is in games against Man City, losing four of his five games against them (80%).
- Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has scored more Premier League goals against Everton (7) than he has versus any other side in the competition. The Brazilian has netted in each of his last five games against the Toffees in the competition - no-one has ever scored in six consecutive Premier League appearances against them (Les Ferdinand and Ian Wright also 5).
- Man City's Ilkay Gündogan has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League matches, as many as in his previous 86 appearances in the competition. He has scored a brace in his last two matches and could be the first City player to score 2+ goals in three consecutive Premier League appearances.
- Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last four away appearances for Man City in all competitions - the last City player to score in five in a row was Sergio Agüero between April and September 2019.