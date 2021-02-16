Everton vs Man City preview team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Man City in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be absent again against Manchester City.

The 23-year-old missed Sunday's surprise 2-0 home loss to struggling Fulham after picking up a hamstring complaint in last Wednesday's 5-4 FA Cup fifth-round win against Tottenham, though manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful he will be back for this weekend's Merseyside derby, live on Sky Sports.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is also unavailable but Jordan Pickford and Allan are fit and in contention.

Liverpool

Everton Saturday 20th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Manchester City are set to be without influential midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for the trip to Goodison Park.

Gundogan suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tottenham, in which he scored twice to move on to 13 goals for the season in all competitions.

Sergio Aguero could be involved after being an unused substitute against Spurs and Kevin De Bruyne is back in training.

5:04 Jamie Carragher outlines how Ilkay Gundogan has added goals to his game in recent months to help Manchester City

How to follow

Follow Everton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

2:37 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's win against Everton in the Premier League.

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Opta stats