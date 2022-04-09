Everton 1-0 Man Utd: Anthony Gordon's deflected strike re-ignites hosts' Premier League survival mission

Everton breathed life into their hopes of Premier League survival - and dented Manchester United's Champions League aspirations further - as Anthony Gordon's deflected strike secured a 1-0 home win at a raucous Goodison Park.

Gordon's shot deflected off Harry Maguire's back (27) beyond David de Gea to provide the hosts with the slice of good fortune that has deserted them so often in this torrid campaign.

United, who are close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their new manager, struggled to find their rhythm thereafter as the returning Cristiano Ronaldo's late booking for petulance typified another disjointed, lethargic display under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

He may have had the final say when he collected Maguire's header across goal in stoppage time but his instinctive shot was kept out by the excellent Jordan Pickford.

After self-imploding at Burnley in midweek, Frank Lampard's side re-established a four-point gap on Burnley in the final relegation position ahead of the weekend's remaining games as United suffered another blow to their flickering hopes of a top-four finish.

All five of Lampard's victories have come on home soil, and it is here at his famous old ground - at its most visceral, obstructive and unwelcoming on Saturday - where Everton's best hope of staving off a first relegation in 71 years reside.

The Spirit of the Blues

Lampard's future had been brought into question following Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Burnley having lost eight of his opening 12 games in all competitions since he replaced Rafael Benitez at the end of January, when the club were 16th and four points above the relegation zone.

The former Chelsea midfielder said he "knows the rules" regarding the short shelf life of a manager not picking up results and he was indebted to Pickford in the opening 12 minutes as Marcus Rashford twice forced the England goalkeeper into fine saves to his left.

But for all of United's early pressure, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 27th minute with their first real sight at goal.

A move down the left started by Allan and involving Richarlison was followed by the ball being cut back to the edge of the area by Alex Iwobi and Gordon's sidefoot effort took a deflection off Harry Maguire, wrongfooting David de Gea before rolling into the net.

The goal roused the Everton players, as well as the crowd, as the momentum swung dramatically, with Michael Keane heading over while another deflected shot, this time from Richarlison, had to be tipped over by De Gea.

Fred looked to be struggling and was withdrawn in the 37th minute as Paul Pogba was introduced. Everton would see out the half, and Pogba's first contribution was to hack at Everton's goalscorer Gordon right in front of referee Jon Moss to be cautioned.

Vitalii Mykolenko was wiped out by Aaron Wan-Bissaka but Moss played the advantage as Gordon's shot on the slide was crucially blocked by Victor Lindelof. Juan Mata hadn't played a single minute in the Premier League, but Rangnick summoned him and Anthony Elanga in a double change shortly after the hour-mark.

Everton had barely led at home for a sustained period of time since beating Leeds 3-0 on February 12 given Iwobi's winner against Newcastle came in the 97th minute - but here they were disciplined and picking their moments to sense a second with Gordon snapping into a challenge on Alex Telles but unable to pick out Richarlison with his low cross.

Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane blocked, they headed, they kept their heads this time.

Only once, right at the end did time stand still as Ronaldo collected Maguire's header back across goal for one last show of defiance from Pickford as he saved ice hockey-style, lifting up a big right glove.

Goodison poured with emotion at the sound of the final whistle. Never has the Spirit of the Blues been sung from all corners with such gusto.

So much change yet so much still the same at United

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Goodison Park.

This high-stakes clash was the polar opposite to the encounter between Liverpool and Manchester's other club this weekend. Man City vs Liverpool represents a meeting of two of the game's greatest minds, a masterpiece between the league's title protagonists in a class of their own.

By contrast, Goodison Park hosted a festival of the doomed involving two clubs in desperate need of a reset. But Everton are not dead. This was a step in the right direction.

It was this month three years ago that they produced arguably their best performance of the Farhad Moshiri era against Manchester United, outclassing them 4-0 to provoke a memorable rebuke from Gary Neville.

The defeat exposed all the problems facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A fifth successive away defeat for the first time since 1981 would contribute to their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

"I've often said that clubs over the last seven years, if you've got weeds in the garden, then you've got to get rid of them," said Neville.

"But there's some Japanese knotweed at that football club and it's attacking the foundations of the house. It needs dealing with properly."

So much has changed and yet so much has stayed the same at United, who look no closer to competing for the big prizes.

