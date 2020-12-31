Everton vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs West Ham in the Premier League on New Year's Day; kick-off 5.30pm.

For the encounter with 10th-placed West Ham - and former boss David Moyes - Everton have Richarlison back available after he missed the Boxing Day win at Sheffield United under concussion protocol, but James Rodriguez (calf) remains sidelined.

While Lucas Digne is not yet ready to return to action, pictures of the full-back doing individual training appeared on Everton's official Twitter feed on Thursday along with the words "working his way back to full fitness".

On Wednesday Carlo Ancelotti had said of the Frenchman, who had ankle surgery in late November: "We have good news on Lucas Digne, that he is starting individual sessions and maybe in one week, 10 days, he will be able to train with the team."

West Ham boss Moyes has a near fully-fit squad as he seeks a first win at Goodison Park since leaving Everton in 2013.

The only confirmed absentee is Arthur Masuaku, who recently had knee surgery. Michail Antonio could start having made his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute during the 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Follow Everton vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Everton have won more Premier League games (26) and scored more Premier League goals (86) against West Ham than they have vs any other side in the competition.

West Ham have lost six of their last eight Premier League away games against Everton, winning the other two (3-2 in March 2016, 3-1 in September 2018).

Everton have won their first league game in just one of the last seven calendar years (D2 L4), losing each of the last three in a row since beating Southampton 3-0 in 2017.

West Ham have only lost their first league game in two of the last 12 calendar years (W6 D4), doing so against Manchester United in 2017 (0-2) and Fulham in 2014 (1-2).

Everton have won their last two Premier League home games, beating Chelsea 1-0 and Arsenal 2-1. They last won three consecutively at Goodison Park between March-September 2019, a run of six that began with victories against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Everton have won their last four Premier League games and are looking to win five in a row in the competition for the first time since April 2014 (7).

