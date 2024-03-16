Everton Women 1-2 Aston Villa Women: Kenza Dali and Ebony Salmon on target as Villa edge Everton

Aston Villa climbed up to seventh in the Women's Super League table after winning 2-1 at Everton.

France midfielder Kenza Dali gave Villa the lead 10 minutes into the second half, firing a low shot beyond Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan after exchanging passes with Adriana Leon.

Villa's England forward Ebony Salmon struck the second five minutes later when she headed in Jordan Nobbs' cross and although Elise Stenevik's late header reduced the deficit for Everton, it was not enough.

The hosts' disappointment was compounded in stoppage time when Stenevik received her second yellow card for a clumsy challenge.

