Everton 0-1 Brighton: Aileen Whelan's close-range header spoils Jean-Luc Vasseur's first WSL match

Aileen Whelan's close-range header saw Brighton produce a valuable 1-0 win over Everton to spoil Jean-Luc Vasseur's first WSL match in charge of the Merseyside club.

In the wet and windy conditions at Walton Hall Park, the visitors took the lead in the 61st minute and never looked back with Whelan's header proving the difference.

The result sees Hope Powell's side move up into third in the WSL table with their fourth win of the WSL season.

For Everton under new boss Vasseur, they drop down into eighth place after their fourth loss from their opening six matches.

How Brighton found a way past Everton

Everton started the game brightly with Toni Duggan having the first attempt on goal, chipping over from range in the 14th minute, but it was Brighton who had arguably the best chance of the half.

Following a rapid counter-attack from the visitors, Megan Connolly's floated cross into the box was met by Whelan, but her diving header into the ground bounced off the crossbar.

Everton were winning the possession battle in the first half and they nearly took advantage of the wet and windy conditions. Izzy Christiansen's corner to the near post in the 24th minute was hesitantly punched by Megan Walsh straight into the path of Rikke Sevecke, but she poked her close-range attempt just wide of the post.

It was Brighton who would eventually break the deadlock after a slow opening to the second half.

Danielle Carter's inch-perfect cross was met by Whelan who nodded into the back of the net from point-blank range.

Everton urgently went looking for an equaliser as the rain eased, but Claire Emslie saw her curled attempt from distance fly narrowly over the bar and substitute Valerie Gauvin could not convert her first-time effort in the dying seconds.

Everton take on Manchester United on Sunday, November 14 at 12:30pm. Brighton, meanwhile, take on Leicester on the same day at 2pm.