Everton Women 1-2 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw's second-half winner makes it five WSL victories in a row

Khadija Shaw’s second-half goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory at Everton to make it five consecutive Women’s Super League wins for Gareth Taylor’s side.

The WSL's top scorer hit her eighth goal of the season to move fourth-place City level on points with rivals Manchester United, who sit third.

City took the lead at Walton Hall Park in the 32nd minute as Julie Blakstad rolled home into an empty net before Everton responded eight minutes later as Rikke Sevecke headed home.

But the visitors retook the lead four minutes into the second half as Shaw tapped in after Laura Coombs' strike from distance had hit the post and rebounded to her.

City then held on to keep up their 100 per cent record against seventh-placed Everton, having now won all 13 of their previous WSL meetings against the Toffees.

How City made it five WSL wins in a row

City came close to opening the scoring with their very first attack as Shaw's ball across goal found Chloe Kelly at the back post but Everton goalkeeper Emily Ramsey saved well after just 25 seconds.

But Taylor's side did take a deserved lead after the half-hour mark as Leila Ouahabi's ball released Shaw who unselfishly set up Blakstad to score her first league goal of the campaign.

In the 40th minute, however, Everton scored from their only corner of the first half as City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver's punched clearance fell to Sevecke whose downward header found the back of the net.

But the dangerous Shaw put City 2-1 up in the 49th minute as the 25-year-old scored for a fifth WSL game in a row.

City came close to adding a third as they had an effort cleared off the line, then hit the post followed by a header against the bar all in the space of the 61st minute.

The dramatic flurry of activity began with Coombs' driven effort cleared off the line by Sevecke. Then from a cross, Blakstad had a looping effort pushed onto the post by Ramsey with Kelly's overhead kick rebound headed against the bar by Blakstad from close range.

Everton pushed for an equaliser but could not test MacIver as they suffered a third consecutive WSL home defeat of the season, while City continue their strong form after back-to-back losses at the start of the campaign.

Pundits praise player of the match Shaw

Former England international Karen Carney told Sky Sports: "Shaw was the difference, definitely. She was the only one who was clinical in the final third for them. She was a threat with her hold-up play."

Former England international Rachel Yankey told Sky Sports: "She's started really well [at City]. She looked confident, she was holding the ball with clever one touches off to the side to bring people into play. I thought she looked like the bright spark today."

Former England international Laura Bassett told Sky Sports: "Shaw is the go-to woman. A goal and an assist this game. She is so dangerous. You supply the ball to her and she will cause so many problems. She's carried on the form she had before the international break."

Everton go to Sheffield United in the League Cup on Saturday November 26 in a 5.30pm kick-off. The Toffees return to WSL action on Saturday December 3 as they travel to WSL leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City's next two games are both at home as they face Sunderland in the League Cup on Sunday November 27 in a 2pm kick-off followed by Brighton in the WSL on Sunday December 4.