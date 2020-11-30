Porto vs Man City: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of FC Porto vs Manchester City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Porto will be without midfielder Marko Grujic, who is suspended after being sent off for two yellow cards against Marseille last week.

Pepe is still struggling with a foot problem and is unlikely to feature against City, while Mouhamed Mbaye (knee) and Mamadou Loum (illness) remain sidelined.

Manchester City will be without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for the Group C clash.

The striker, who missed Saturday's 5-0 win over Burnley, continues to suffer discomfort in his knee and will remain in Manchester.

Defender Nathan Ake is back in contention after a thigh problem and 19-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle is included in the travelling squad.

1:22 Goal reporter Jonathan Smith says Manchester City can get a couple more seasons out of Sergio Aguero and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez 'fits the bill' as a long-term replacement

Who needs what?

Manchester City are already through but will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Porto. Porto will go through if they avoid defeat against City, or if Olympiakos do not beat Marseille.

How to follow

Follow Porto vs Manchester City with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

0:39 Pep Guardiola says concussion protocols need to be very clear, following David Luiz and Raul Jimenez's clash of heads

Opta stats

FC Porto have lost their three previous meetings with Manchester City by an aggregate score of 2-9, conceding at least two goals in each game.

Manchester City's only previous away game at FC Porto in European competition came in February 2012, with the Citizens winning 2-1 in the first leg of a Last 32 tie in the UEFA Europa League (they later progressed 6-1 on aggregate).

FC Porto are winless in their last five meetings with English teams in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L4), with their last such victory coming against Leicester City back in December 2016 (5-0).

Manchester City have only lost one of their previous seven games against Portuguese opponents in European competition (W5 D1), however the defeat in this run came in their most recent away game against a Portuguese side (0-1 v Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League).

FC Porto have won six of their last seven home games in the UEFA Champions League (L1), however the lone defeat in this run did come against another English opponent (1-4 v Liverpool in April 2019). Indeed, the only game the Portuguese side have failed to win in the competition this season was in the reverse fixture versus Manchester City (1-3).

Manchester City have won all four of their games in the UEFA Champions League this season, keeping a clean sheet in the most recent three. Pep Guardiola's side have already kept more clean sheets in the competition this season (3) than they did in nine games in the competition last season (2).

FC Porto have scored with 25.8% of their shot attempts in the UEFA Champions League this season (8/31) - as of the start of MD5, only Borussia Mönchengladbach have a higher shot conversion rate than them this term (28.6%).

Manchester City have made the most high turnovers of any team in the UEFA Champions League this season (37), while they also lead all teams in high turnovers ending in goals (3). Indeed, 30% of their goals in the competition this term have been scored following these actions (3/10).

Sergio Agüero has scored 17 goals in his last 20 starts for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, while his most recent start in the competition came against FC Porto earlier in this season's competition; scoring City's first goal in a 3-1 win.

0:54 Manchester City would be at the 'front of the queue' to sign Lionel Messi if he decides to leave Barcelona, according to Smith

Pitch to Post Weekend Review podcast

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify

Having been left in the cold, how exactly has Jose Mourinho transformed Tanguy Ndombele into one of Tottenham's most key players?

Jasper Taylor is joined by Ben Ransom and Gerard Brand in the latest Pitch to Post Review show to discuss just that (07:55), as well as Eric Dier's form as he ditches the 'versatility' tag. Spurs are top, but what happens if opponents out-Jose Jose? (13:48)

We also discuss Man Utd's dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton thanks to super sub Edinson Cavani (22:16), and ask: where would Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side be if they played the entire season away from home? Answer: probably better off.

In the Regional Review, Alan Myers joins us to talk all things Everton in their season of two halves so far (36:04), and in the Treatment Table we round up the latest injury news, and join Jurgen Klopp in getting stuck into the five-sub debate (47:18).