Porto vs Rangers preview

Alfredo Morelos was on target in Rangers' last European game

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Porto vs Rangers as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Porto are set to welcome back striker Moussa Marega after three weeks out injured, while Rangers' Ryan Kent could make a European return after his comeback against Hearts last weekend.

Opta stats

This is the first meeting between Porto and Rangers since the 2005-06 Champions League group stages, when Rangers won 3-2 in Scotland and drew 1-1 in Portugal.

The home side has never lost in four previous meetings between Porto and Rangers in all competitions, winning three and drawing one.

Porto have only lost one of their eight group stage games in the Europa League (W6 D1), however, that defeat came last time out in the competition (0-2 versus Feyenoord).

Rangers were beaten in their previous Europa League game (1-2 v Young Boys), while they have not suffered back-to-back defeats in European competition since July 2011.

No duo in the Europa League this season has created more goalscoring chances for one another so far than Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield (five).

Charlie's prediction

Rangers are going well. They are scoring lots of goals, but are a bit frail defensively. James Tavernier is a bit weak defensively compared to what he is going forward.

That does create its own problems. Rangers do not have the craft or knowledge to get through these games when they do not see a lot of the ball, so this is where they may come unstuck.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

