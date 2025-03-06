Fenerbahce 1-3 Rangers: Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny strike in stunning Europa League win in Istanbul

The Europa League again proved Rangers' sanctuary during a dismal season as they shocked Fenerbahce in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Istanbul.

Barry Ferguson's European coaching debut was against Jose Mourinho's title-chasing side who were unbeaten in 18, and the visitors took a shock lead early on.

The ball dropped to Cyriel Dessers after some terrible defending allowing the striker to round goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat and squeeze the ball home.

Image: Jose Mourinho greets Barry Ferguson before kick off

Alexander Djiku levelled in style just minutes after coming off the bench but Vaclav Cerny fired in from a brilliant Dessers ball before the break to put the visitors back in front.

Cyriel Dessers had two goals ruled out for offside but, after Fenerbahce failed to take advantage of Rangers' tiring legs, Cerny put the game out of reach after a brilliant counter-attack.

The Scottish Premiership side take an unlikely lead back to Ibrox for next week's second leg as they look to keep their European campaign alive with their domestic hopes already over.

Thrilling Thursdays

There was an ear-splitting noise of whistles and boos from the home fans as the visitors, playing five at the back, kept early possession, then silence when Dessers struck.

The Gers forward latched on to the ball at the edge of the box, with midfielder Mohamed Diomande involved in the press, and rounded Egribayat to squeeze the ball over the line with defender Caglar Soyuncu's clearance too late.

Mourinho's side had stars such as Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri in the side, and in the 18th minute the latter flashed a Filip Kostic cut-back high over the bar before Butland made a great save from a Dzeko drive.

Butland then caught Propper in the head just outside his own box as Rangers clumsily defended a long ball and the Dutchman had to be replaced by Leon Balogun.

Image: Alexander Djiku fired Fenerbahce level

Rangers soon conceded with Djiku, on for Soyuncu, brilliantly hooking the ball past Butland from eight yards after a Sebastian Szymanski corner made its way to the back post.

Just before the break Cerny broke with purpose, played a one-two with Dessers and slotted in a left-footed shot from six yards.

In added time, after Nicolas Raskin had missed the target for the Govan side, returning Gers defender John Souttar bravely stuck his head in the way of a Mert Muldur thunderbolt for a corner which came to nothing.

Image: Vaclav Cerny celebrates scoring Rangers' second goal with Cyriel Dessers

Dessers had the ball in the Fenerbahce net six minutes into the second half but a VAR check ruled him offside, which gave heart to the home side and their excitable fans - as did the next goal he had chalked off minutes later, again for offside, which breathed life into the Turkish club.

Muldur missed a header from close range but Rangers retained their threat on the break and in the 69th minute Dessers was crowded out in the box when presented with another chance.

Butland had to deal with several unconvincing finishes by the Turkish outfit before Raskin sent Cerny clear with a superb through ball and he calmly netted to make it one of the great European nights for Rangers.

Mourinho: 'A good result'

Image: Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho:

"Maybe you laugh but for me it was a good result because the way we performed the result could have been bigger,

"Butland made three fantastic saves. I know there is a penalty but to speak about the ref isn't ethical.

"Our performance in front of goal was not good. We lost lots of duels. Our passing wasn't fast.

"Defensively we made incredible mistakes. We never controlled depth. They defended low with a dangerous counter attack and we had no pace to follow them.

"We deserve the punishment of this result.

"Is the tie over? No, I don't think it's over. There is 90 or 120 mins to play."

Ferguson: 'It's only half-time'

Image: Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson celebrates at full time

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson:

"The commitment, the desire, at times some the football we played was very good.

"We've got to remember, it's only half-time in the tie because Fenerbahce have got one of the best managers that's ever been

"I'm proud of the boys because they've come through a lot this season. They deserve a lot of credit.

"We need to be ready for next Thursday and, I tell you something, I'll have them ready.

"I wouldn't say I outfoxed [Mourinho].

"We went a way that I thought would get us a result and we only spent an hour on it. They took the information on and delivered a performance to be proud of.

"You can feel sorry for yourselves when you get a couple of goals disallowed but we went on and got the third goal.

"Ibrox has been a bit of a problem, but we'll enjoy tonight and then try to fix that problem."

'That's what they do on a Thursday!'

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd on SSN:

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd on SSN:

"That's what they do on a Thursday night, they win games of football, unlike the weekend.

"Rangers were outstanding tonight.

"The first half obviously got off to a great start for Cyriel Dessers. He finished it really well, going round the goalkeeper and then firing it towards goal.

"They got back into it, Fenerbahce, but then a really good second goal from link-up play with Dessers and Cerny and then the two goals chopped off.

"The third goal was a really, really great counter-attack goal from Rangers.

"Some outstanding performances for Rangers tonight in Balogun, Souttar, Dessers and Cerny.

"Really, really good team performance, but there were three or four players that stood out for Rangers.

"Going to Istanbul and to come back home with a 3-1 lead is a fantastic start in this."