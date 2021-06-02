France 3-0 Wales: World champions too good for Wales after Neco Williams' first-half sending off

World champions and favourites France got their Euro 2020 preparations off to a fine start with a 3-0 win over Wales, who played over an hour with 10 men in Nice.

In a frantic 10-minute period in the first half, Wales went down to 10 men after Neco Williams was harshly dismissed for a handball from Karim Benzema's shot, but Danny Ward denied the returning Benzema's spot kick with a fine save (27).

France got their opener through Kylian Mbappe's rebounded effort from another Ward save (35), and Antoine Griezmann got the second with a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the box (48).

1:28 Neco Williams was shown a red card after a deliberate handball and Karim Benzema's penalty on his return to the France side was saved by Danny Ward

Benzema, desperate for a goal to mark his comeback to the squad after nearly six years out, hit the post late on, with sub Ousmane Dembele sliding home on the rebound (79) to wrap up the win.

0:48 Antoine Griezmann scored France's second of the night against Wales with a trademark curler into the far corner

What's next?

Wales now host Albania in their final warm-up game on Saturday at 5pm, live on Sky Sports Football, before their opening Euro 2020 group match against Switzerland on Saturday June 12 at 2pm in Baku.

France face Bulgaria on Tuesday at 8.10pm in their final friendly, and then face Germany on Tuesday June 15 at 8pm in their opening Euro 2020 group match in Munich.