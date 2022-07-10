Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

France Women vs Italy Ladies. Women's European Championship Group D.

New York Stadium.

France Women 2

  • O Geyoro (9th minute)
  • M Katoto (12th minute)

Italy Ladies 0

    offside icon

    Offside, Italy. Aurora Galli tries a through ball, but Barbara Bonansea is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sandie Toletti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Italy).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ève Périsset (France).

    free_kick_won icon

    Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sandie Toletti (France).

    free_kick_won icon

    Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wendie Renard.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

    offside icon

    Offside, Italy. Barbara Bonansea tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marie-Antoinette Katoto following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ève Périsset.

    corner icon

    Corner, France. Conceded by Aurora Galli.

    yellow_card icon

    Lisa Boattin (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).

    post icon

    Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino with a headed pass.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (France).

    free_kick_won icon

    Arianna Caruso (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

    goal icon

    Goal! France 2, Italy 0. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_won icon

    Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Manuela Giugliano (Italy).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    goal icon

    Goal! France 1, Italy 0. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aïssatou Tounkara (France).

    free_kick_won icon

    Cristiana Girelli (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, France. Delphine Cascarino tries a through ball, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, France. Conceded by Lisa Boattin.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli with a headed pass.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Charlotte Bilbault (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ève Périsset.

    corner icon

    Corner, France. Conceded by Lisa Boattin.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.