32' Offside, Italy. Aurora Galli tries a through ball, but Barbara Bonansea is caught offside.

30' Sandie Toletti (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Italy).

29' Foul by Ève Périsset (France).

29' Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Corner, Italy. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

27' Foul by Sandie Toletti (France).

27' Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

25' Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wendie Renard.

22' Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

20' Offside, Italy. Barbara Bonansea tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.

19' Attempt missed. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marie-Antoinette Katoto following a corner.

18' Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ève Périsset.

18' Corner, France. Conceded by Aurora Galli.

16' Lisa Boattin (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16' Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16' Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).

15' Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino with a headed pass.

14' Foul by Kadidiatou Diani (France).

14' Arianna Caruso (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt blocked. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

12' Goal! France 2, Italy 0. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

11' Grace Geyoro (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Manuela Giugliano (Italy).

10' Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

9' Goal! France 1, Italy 0. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

7' Foul by Aïssatou Tounkara (France).

7' Cristiana Girelli (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

7' Offside, France. Delphine Cascarino tries a through ball, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto is caught offside.

5' Corner, France. Conceded by Lisa Boattin.

5' Attempt blocked. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

4' Corner, Italy. Conceded by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

4' Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli with a headed pass.

3' Attempt missed. Charlotte Bilbault (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ève Périsset.

1' Corner, France. Conceded by Lisa Boattin.

First Half begins.