France Women vs Italy Ladies. Women's European Championship Group D.
New York Stadium.
Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wendie Renard.
Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marie-Antoinette Katoto following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ève Périsset.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) hits the right post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Goal! France 2, Italy 0. Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Aurora Galli (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal! France 1, Italy 0. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, France. Delphine Cascarino tries a through ball, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Charlotte Bilbault (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ève Périsset.