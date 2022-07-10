Women's Euros 2022: Pick your England Women starting XI vs Norway Women

England continue their Women's Euros campaign on Monday, but who would you select in your starting XI against Norway?

The Lionesses were 1-0 winners against Austria in their opening match at Old Trafford, but now face a crunch clash with a talented Norway squad, who are the current group leaders after beating Northern Ireland 4-1.

Now, you can take the place of England manager Sarina Wiegman and pick your starting squad. How many changes would you make from Wednesday's opener?

Choose your players and formation below and let us know in the comments below who you have chosen, or over on Twitter at @SkySportsFootball and @SkySportsWSL.

