Fulham vs Aston Villa preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday Night Football (kick-off 5.45pm).

Team news

Fulham manager Scott Parker could make changes for his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa as the fixtures begin to take their toll.

The west London club are due to play two matches within a week for the third consecutive week, with Villa up first before a Carabao Cup match against Brentford on Thursday, although Parker said he has no specific injury concerns.

If the Fulham manager does chose to rotate, club captain Tom Cairney could be recalled to the starting line-up, having sat on the bench during his side's defeat at Leeds.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith will bring back his big names as he side look to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games after the midweek Carabao Cup win over Bristol City.

Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins are among those set to return to the starting line-up for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Bertrand Traore is in line to start after scoring on his debut at Ashton Gate, while Wesley and Tom Heaton (both knee) remain out, and Mbwana Samatta has left the club for Fenerbahce.

How to follow

Fulham

Aston Villa Monday 28th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:45pm

Fulham vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Monday Night Football; kick-off at 5.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Fulham have won six of their last eight meetings with Aston Villa in all competitions (L2), winning each of the last three in a row (2017-18 Championship, 2018 Championship play-off final and 2019-20 FA Cup).

Following a six-game unbeaten run in Premier League meetings with Fulham (W3 D3), Aston Villa are winless in their last four clashes in the top-flight (D1 L3).

Only West Ham United (45) have lost more games against newly-promoted opposition than Aston Villa (43) in Premier League history, with the Villans suffering six defeats in their last nine such away games (W2 D1).

Aston Villa have earned just one point from their last 30 available in Premier League matches in London (D1 L9), since beating Tottenham 1-0 in April 2015.

None of Fulham's last 21 Premier League games have finished level, with the Cottagers winning just five of these (L16), and shipping 45 goals in the process.

Aston Villa are looking to open a Premier League campaign with back-to-back victories for just the third time, with the Villans also doing so in 1995-96 and 1999-00.

