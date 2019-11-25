Fulham vs Derby preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara scored twice in the 2-1 win over QPR last week

Fulham face Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Aboubakar Kamara is pushing for a start for Fulham's Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby on Tuesday. The forward stepped in for the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic on Friday night and scored both goals in Fulham's 2-1 win over local rivals QPR.

Mitrovic is available for the derby clash, but manager Scott Parker could have a decision to make over who starts up front. Parker has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Derby are likely to be without duo Graham Shinnie and Mason Bennett for the trip to London. The pair both limped off in the first half of their side's 1-0 home win over Preston on Saturday, Shinnie with a hamstring problem and Bennett an ankle injury.

Defender Scott Malone (knee) and midfielders Tom Huddlestone (knee) and Ikechi Anya (calf) are expected to also remain sidelined.

Recent form

Fulham's inconsistency - and the pressure it put on Scott Parker - over the last month seems to have evaporated for the time being, with the Whites taking six points from the last two games: A 1-0 win at Birmingham and a 2-1 west London derby victory at home to QPR on Friday night.

Derby, however, can't seem to put a run of victories together at present. Phillip Cocu's men beat Preston 1-0 last time out, but lost to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Fulham have lost just one of their last 14 home league matches against Derby County (W7 D6 L1), a 1-0 defeat in April 1969.

Six of the last seven league meetings between Fulham and Derby at Craven Cottage have ended as draws.

Fulham have a higher possession figure (66.6%) and high percentage of short passes (90.2%) than any other team in the Championship this season.

Derby haven't lost four consecutive away league matches since March 2017 under Steve McClaren.

Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has scored braces in each of his last two Championship starts at Craven Cottage, doing so in January 2018 against Ipswich and in their last home game against QPR.

Derby have won none of their last 11 away league visits to London (W0 D7 L4) with their last win there in December 2016 away at QPR.

Prutton's prediction

After a little dip last month, Fulham look to be returning to their best ahead of a busy festive period and I was impressed with their win against QPR last time out. Phillip Cocu's Rams aren't scoring too much at the moment, but they aren't conceding many either and did well to edge past Preston at the weekend.

