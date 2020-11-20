Fulham vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Fulham will again check on midfielder Mario Lemina, who has been out with a hamstring problem, ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Everton.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker reported no fresh injury problems following the international break, but French forward Aboubakar Kamara will serve out a three-match suspension.

Dutch defender Kenny Tete is stepping up his recovery from a calf problem, along with Terence Kongolo (ankle) but both are not yet ready for a return.

Everton forward Richarlison returns after a three-match suspension.

Midfielders Fabian Delph (knock) and Allan (muscle) are fit but defender Seamus Coleman has been ruled out after sustaining an injury in training for the Republic of Ireland.

Long-term absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin is closing in on a return in the next couple of weeks.

How to follow

Follow Fulham vs Everton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Everton have used 25 players this season, that's more than any team in the Premier League. That has been the major problem for Carlo Ancelotti. The drop off in quality from his first-choice XI to his back-ups make Everton a tough team to assess without knowing precisely who will be starting. The return of Richarlison is an obvious boost as it's been chalk and cheese in terms of performances from the first five games to the last three in which he missed. All those ended in defeat.

A fourth on the spin could be on the cards too against an improving Fulham, who didn't lose too much of my faith in the defeat at West Ham. There was nothing between the sides there as Scott Parker's 4-4-1-1 formation with Tom Cairney, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Ademola Lookman in support of Aleksandar Mitrovic provided a nice balance in forward areas. That foursome can trouble a shaky Everton defence.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Fulham won their last Premier League meeting with Everton (2-0 in April 2019), ending a run of 10 league games without a win against the Toffees (D2 L8). It was Scott Parker's first victory as a manager in the competition.

Everton have only failed to score in one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Fulham, though it was their last such match against them in April 2019 (0-2).

Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played on more than 10 occasions, Fulham vs Everton has seen the highest percentage of home wins, with 23 of the 28 meetings between the two being won by the home side (82%).

Everton have won their last two Premier League games in London, as many as they had in their previous 26 such games (W2 D11 L13). They last won three league games in a row in the capital back in April 1987.

After conceding 10 goals in their first three Premier League games this season, Fulham have now shipped just five in their last five in the competition, picking up their first victory of the campaign in that run (2-0 vs West Brom).

