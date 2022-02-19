Fulham 1-2 Huddersfield: Danny Ward, Duane Holmes goals hand visitors surprise victory

Huddersfield moved into fourth in the Championship table after producing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham in wet and windy conditions at Craven Cottage.

First-half goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes from the penalty spot proved the difference in a game where Fulham dominated possession, but could not make their pressure count.

The result means Fulham's lead at the top of the table remains six points ahead of Bournemouth. Huddersfield's unbeaten run has extended to 13 games. Carlos Corberan's side leapfrog QPR into fourth on 53 points.

How Huddersfield held on to surprise Fulham

Fulham dominated possession with Antonee Robinson and Neco Williams delivering threatening balls into the box for Aleksandar Mitrovic but, having failed to create a dangerous goalscoring opportunity, it was the visitors who took the lead just past the half-hour mark.

Harry Toffolo's cross into the box appeared to be intercepted by Tom Cairney, but the midfielder's loose touch saw the ball roll into Ward's path and he drilled his shot through the legs of Marek Rodak.

Rodak was caught up in more trouble again as he brought down Sorba Thomas in the box before Holmes smashed his spot-kick down the middle as the Slovakian dived to his right.

Fulham continued to apply more pressure in the second half and Lee Nicholls made two fine diving saves to deny Fabio Carvalho and a thumping header from Mitrovic.

It looked like a Fulham breakthrough would not come but Bobby Decordova-Reid pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute, driving his low strike beyond Nicholls into the bottom corner.

Fulham continued to pressure, and had appeals for a penalty in injury-time waved away after Jonathan Russell looked to handle the ball inside the box, but they could not find an equaliser and Huddersfield held on for a potentially pivotal victory in the promotion race.

Man of the Match - Matty Pearson

The Huddersfield defender was excellent at neutralising the aerial threat of Mitrovic and showed great composure when Fulham continued to put crosses into the box.

What's next?

Fulham host Peterborough on Wednesday evening. Huddersfield, meanwhile, take on Cardiff also at 7:45pm on Wednesday.