Fulham vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs Leeds in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

1:48 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including West Ham against Arsenal and Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa

Fulham captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a knee injury as the Londoners prepare for the visit of Leeds.

Cottagers boss Scott Parker has said Cairney's progress with managing an ongoing knee problem can change from day to day.

Fulham will also be without top goalscorer Bobby Decordova-Reid for the Premier League game against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is expected to be fit for the trip to Craven Cottage.

1:18 Ollie Watkins receives his first England call-up after doing 'exceptionally well' this season but it was a close call between him and Patrick Bamford, who is 'very unfortunate' to miss out on selection, says manager Gareth Southgate

The 27-year-old lasted just 35 minutes of Saturday's goalless home draw with Chelsea after suffering a hip problem, but head coach Bielsa is confident he will be available.

Defender Liam Cooper will miss out once again as a result of illness, while striker Rodrigo is a doubt due to a muscle injury picked up in training this week.

How to follow

Fulham

Leeds United Friday 19th March 8:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Fulham vs Leeds will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds’ draw with Chelsea

Opta stats

Fulham have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Leeds (W4 D3), going down 0-3 in the Championship in March 2015. The Cottagers are unbeaten in all three home games against them in the Premier League (W2 D1).

Following their 4-3 victory at Elland Road earlier this season, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Fulham since the 1984-85 campaign in the second tier.

Leeds are winless in their last 16 away games against London sides in all competitions since a 3-1 win at QPR in December 2017 (D2 L14). The Whites have lost all five of their games in the capital this season, conceding 16 goals along the way.

This is Leeds' fourth Premier League game on a Friday this season (W1 L2), more than any other side so far this term. Only Arsenal in 2003-04 and Norwich last season have played as many as four Friday games in a single Premier League campaign.

0:31 Fulham manager Scott Parker says he is focusing on three points and not Brighton vs Newcastle as his side prepare to face Leeds on Friday night