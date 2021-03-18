Fulham vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs Leeds in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Fulham captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a knee injury as the Londoners prepare for the visit of Leeds.
Cottagers boss Scott Parker has said Cairney's progress with managing an ongoing knee problem can change from day to day.
Fulham will also be without top goalscorer Bobby Decordova-Reid for the Premier League game against Marcelo Bielsa's side.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is expected to be fit for the trip to Craven Cottage.
The 27-year-old lasted just 35 minutes of Saturday's goalless home draw with Chelsea after suffering a hip problem, but head coach Bielsa is confident he will be available.
Defender Liam Cooper will miss out once again as a result of illness, while striker Rodrigo is a doubt due to a muscle injury picked up in training this week.
How to follow
Fulham vs Leeds will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Fulham have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Leeds (W4 D3), going down 0-3 in the Championship in March 2015. The Cottagers are unbeaten in all three home games against them in the Premier League (W2 D1).
- Following their 4-3 victory at Elland Road earlier this season, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Fulham since the 1984-85 campaign in the second tier.
- Leeds are winless in their last 16 away games against London sides in all competitions since a 3-1 win at QPR in December 2017 (D2 L14). The Whites have lost all five of their games in the capital this season, conceding 16 goals along the way.
- This is Leeds' fourth Premier League game on a Friday this season (W1 L2), more than any other side so far this term. Only Arsenal in 2003-04 and Norwich last season have played as many as four Friday games in a single Premier League campaign.
- Only Sheffield United (11) have lost more home Premier League games than Fulham this season (9), while Fulham are the lowest scorers in home games this term (8). Five of their eight home goals came in their first five games this season, with the Cottagers netting just three in their last 10 at Craven Cottage.
- Leeds United have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League matches, as many as in their first 23 league games this term. The Whites haven't scored in any of their last three league matches, last going four without a goal in April 2010.
- Victory for Fulham in this match would see them finish outside of the relegation zone for the first time since December 20th. However, Leeds have won all three of their league games against sides in the bottom three this season by an aggregate score of 10-3.
- Patrick Bamford has scored in all three of his league appearances for Leeds against Fulham. Only against Wigan Athletic between 2014 and 2019 has he scored in four consecutive league appearances against an opponent.
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals in 15 league appearances in games played on Fridays, including a hat-trick already this season against Aston Villa. Bamford averages a league goal every 93 minutes on Fridays, his best ratio on a specific day of the week.
- Leeds keeper Illan Meslier has kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League this season - if he keeps another one here, he'd be the youngest keeper to reach 10 shutouts in a single season in the competition (21 years and 17 days on the day of this game).