Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (Agg 2-3): Carabao Cup final for Jurgen Klopp's team as they thwart late rally at Craven Cottage

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage was enough to give them a 3-2 aggregate win.

Holding a one-goal advantage from the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool took the game further away from Fulham early on through Luis Diaz's deflected strike and looked set for a comfortable evening until Issa Diop ensured a tense finale late in the game.

But there were no further scares for Liverpool who held on for a deserved aggregate victory. Jurgen Klopp's team will now contest the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley against Chelsea next month in what will be a repeat of the 2022 final between the sides.

More to follow...

Fulham turn their attention to the FA Cup fourth round home tie with Newcastle on Saturday night, kick-off at 7pm.

Marco Silva's side are then back in Premier League action with a home game against Everton on January 30, kick-off at 7.30pm.

Liverpool are also in FA Cup fourth-round action with a home game against Norwich on Sunday, kick-off at 2.30pm.

The Reds then return to Premier League action with a home game against Chelsea on Janaury 31, kick-off at 8.15pm.