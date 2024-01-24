 Skip to content
Fulham vs Liverpool. Carabao Cup Semi-Final.

Craven CottageAttendance24,320.

Fulham 1

  • I Diop (76th minute)

Liverpool 1

  • L Díaz (11th minute)

2-3

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (Agg 2-3): Carabao Cup final for Jurgen Klopp's team as they thwart late rally at Craven Cottage

Luis Diaz’s early goal put Liverpool in control early on and though Issa Diop levelled on the night, Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in Carabao Cup semi-final. Liverpool will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 25

Adam Bate

Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:07, UK

Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage was enough to give them a 3-2 aggregate win.

Holding a one-goal advantage from the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool took the game further away from Fulham early on through Luis Diaz's deflected strike and looked set for a comfortable evening until Issa Diop ensured a tense finale late in the game.

But there were no further scares for Liverpool who held on for a deserved aggregate victory. Jurgen Klopp's team will now contest the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley against Chelsea next month in what will be a repeat of the 2022 final between the sides.

What's next?

Fulham turn their attention to the FA Cup fourth round home tie with Newcastle on Saturday night, kick-off at 7pm.

Marco Silva's side are then back in Premier League action with a home game against Everton on January 30, kick-off at 7.30pm.

Liverpool are also in FA Cup fourth-round action with a home game against Norwich on Sunday, kick-off at 2.30pm.

The Reds then return to Premier League action with a home game against Chelsea on Janaury 31, kick-off at 8.15pm.

