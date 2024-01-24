Fulham 1-1 Liverpool (Agg 2-3): Carabao Cup final for Jurgen Klopp's team as they thwart late rally at Craven Cottage

Fulham vs Liverpool. Carabao Cup Semi-Final.
Craven CottageAttendance24,320.
Luis Diaz’s early goal put Liverpool in control early on and though Issa Diop levelled on the night, Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in Carabao Cup semi-final. Liverpool will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 25
Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:07, UK
Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage was enough to give them a 3-2 aggregate win.
Holding a one-goal advantage from the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool took the game further away from Fulham early on through Luis Diaz's deflected strike and looked set for a comfortable evening until Issa Diop ensured a tense finale late in the game.
But there were no further scares for Liverpool who held on for a deserved aggregate victory. Jurgen Klopp's team will now contest the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley against Chelsea next month in what will be a repeat of the 2022 final between the sides.
More to follow...
Fulham turn their attention to the FA Cup fourth round home tie with Newcastle on Saturday night, kick-off at 7pm.
Marco Silva's side are then back in Premier League action with a home game against Everton on January 30, kick-off at 7.30pm.
Liverpool are also in FA Cup fourth-round action with a home game against Norwich on Sunday, kick-off at 2.30pm.
The Reds then return to Premier League action with a home game against Chelsea on Janaury 31, kick-off at 8.15pm.