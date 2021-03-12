Fulham vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to contend with ahead of the visit of league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Club captain Tom Cairney has returned to training having been absent since December with a long-term knee problem.

However, Parker confirmed on Thursday that Saturday's match will come too soon for the midfielder and he could have a spell with the under-23s to regain match fitness.

City have a fully-fit squad as they travel to Craven Cottage after four successive home games.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, whose season has been ravaged by injury and illness, will hope for only a fourth league start of the season after an 18-minute run-out off the bench in midweek.

Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo and John Stones are other senior players that could come back into the side.

With the title all-but won for Manchester City - they are 14 points clear at top of table and 1/500 with Sky Bet - their games could be quite fun to watch between now and the end of the campaign as the shackles could come off in forward areas. In between their defeat to Manchester United, they have fired nine goals past Wolves and Southampton. With confident Fulham likely to play with their usual attacking intent, this encounter should be one for the purists.

Backing goals looks a strong angle but Fulham may not hold up their end of the bargain - Scott Parker's team have only scored two or more goals in a game twice in the last 17 games and City will not be offering up many clear-cut chances, will they? Fulham are also the lowest home scorers in the Premier League with just eight goals scored from 14 games.

That leads me to the total match shots market. Despite not scoring many, Fulham do get into shooting positions as showcased by an average of 13 shots per game in their last seven games. No team has had more shots on goal than Pep Guardiola's side this season (458), working at an average of 16 per game. Combining those two averages certainly makes the 5/4 with Sky Bet for 26 shots or more very appealing in what should be a high-tempo game.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: 26 shots or more in the match (5/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

