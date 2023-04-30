Fulham 1-2 Man City: Julian Alvarez strike helps Pep Guardiola's side move top with narrow win over Fulham

Manchester City wrestled control of this absorbing Premier League title race as Julian Alvarez's stunning first-half winner ensured Pep Guardiola's side leapfrogged Arsenal at the summit with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Fulham on Super Sunday.

Fulham boss Marco Silva had labelled City as 'clearly the best team in the Premier League' in the build-up - a clumsy challenge from Tim Ream inside 80 seconds afforded Erling Haaland the chance to bring up a half century of goals this season.

Bernd Leno barely blinked before his spot-kick was dispatched but Carlos Vinicius levelled against the run of play in the 15th minute at Craven Cottage.

Fulham grew into the game but Alvarez, starting in place of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, restored City's lead before the break with a stunning strike in the 36th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the best angles as Man City's Julian Alvarez produced a moment of brilliance as his whipped effort from distance helped the Citizens defeat Fulham 2-1 and move to the top of the Premier League table.

If City are to prevail in their quest for this historic treble, they will be required to overcome awkward assignments such as these with Fulham seeing two penalty claims turned down during a fractious second period.

At the final whistle, there was relief for Pep Guardiola as he shared a prolonged hug with Haaland. The result means City move a point above Arsenal at the top for the first time since February 17, with a game in hand against West Ham on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - while Fulham remain in 10th place on 45 points.

Guardiola said: "We knew the game today would define a lot. Now we have two games at home. Step by step and game by game. The best mentality is to accept our opponent is not going to drop many points. Now we have six games and we know we are closer."

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (8), Tete (7), Adarabioyo (6), Ream (6), Antonee Robinson (7), Reed (6), Joao Palhinha (7), Wilson (7), Andreas Pereira (6), Reid (6), Vinicius (7).



Subs: Cairney (7), Solomon (n/a), James (n/a), Lukic (n/a), Diop (6).



Fulham: Ederson (6), Walker (7), Dias (6), Akanji (7), Stones (7), Rodri (7), Mahrez (7), Alvarez (9), Gundogan (7), Grealish (8), Haaland (8).



Subs: Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Bernardo Silva (n/a), Gomez, Perrone, Carson, Foden (n/a), Lewis.



Player of the match: Julian Alvarez.

City dig deep to rise to the top

Image: Erling Haaland converts a penalty to give Man City an early lead at Fulham

Before the action, the big news was the absence of De Bruyne. Guardiola said his midfield metronome did not 'feel good' but declined to offer any indication of when he expects the Belgian to return.

It did not derail City from a blistering start. Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season - his 34th in the Premier League - as City took the lead through an early penalty. The Norway striker fired past Leno after Alvarez had been brought down by Ream.

Team news Marco Silva made two changes from the defeat to Aston Villa, with Manor Solomon and Dan James dropping to the bench and Carlos Vinicius and Bobby De Cordova-Reid coming in for Fulham.

Man City made two changes from the big win over Arsenal, with Kevin De Bruyne not in the squad due to injury and Bernardo Silva going to the bench.

Julian Alvarez joined Erling Haaland in attack with FA Cup semi-final hat-trick hero Riyad Mahrez returning to the XI.

"It's taken Haaland a while to adapt to the Premier League hasn't it?!" crowed Jamie Redknapp in appreciation at the interval. It meant Haaland emulated a record set by Tom 'Pongo' Waring during the 1930/31 season playing for Aston Villa at the top of the English pyramid.

"I know that Winston Churchill was not even Prime Minister the last time the record was set that Erling has equalled. He showed his mentality with his goal," said Guardiola.

From 50 goals to a 50th appearance in England marked in style.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland scores his 50th goal of the season from the penalty spot to give Manchester City an early lead away at Fulham

Silva spoke to Sky Sports on Friday about the need for his side to go back to having a target man after playing a false nine at times since Aleksandar Mitrovic's ban, but the roles were inverted for Fulham's well-worked equaliser.

Andreas Pereira's flighted ball into the box was knocked down by Harry Wilson into the path of Vinicius, who sliced across the ball to finish beyond a rooted Ederson.

Jack Grealish's shot was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Leno but City restored their lead in the 36th minute when Alvarez collected Riyad Mahrez's pass, proved too strong for Joao Palhinha, and curled a stunning 25-yard strike into the top corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Vinicius slams home an equaliser for Fulham against Manchester City

"If you play almost all the games to be world champion with Argentina, it is because he has something unique," Guardiola said afterwards. "It is something in the future to make both he and Kevin [De Bruyne] play. In some games, we will come up against defences with five so this will be important. He has the vision, it is not just about scoring goals."

City almost doubled their advantage within two minutes of the restart. Alvarez was the architect this time as he lost Issa Diop - on for the hospitalised Ream with a broken arm which rules him out for the remaining games - and found Grealish, whose cross was met by Haaland but Leno got down well to tip his low effort wide.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A nasty collision between Pereira and Manuel Akanji led to the Fulham midfielder being carried off on a stretcher, but Tom Cairney came on to carry the fight.

Leno kept the hosts in it as he saved from Alvarez before a flashpoint in the City penalty area drew penalty claims as Ederson smothered at the falling feet of Vinicius. Ederson certainly had not covered himself in glory as he came and did not claim, but referee Simon Hooper was unmoved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Julian Alvarez scores a stunning goal from 25 yards out to put Manchester City 2-1 up away at Fulham

Bobby Decordova-Reid pounced on a poor headed clearance by Akanji to whistle a long-range shot wide. After the 51st minute, City had just one shot on target. Tempers flared briefly between Grealish and Kenny Tete as Fulham felt they should have been given a penalty when Bobby De Cordova-Reid was brought down in the box, but Hooper waved play on.

Credit to Fulham for the way they battled but they were ultimately overpowered by City's blistering start. Is there any stopping them now?

FPL stats Goals Haaland, Alvarez, Vinicius Assists Alvarez, Mahrez, Wilson Bonus points Alvarez (3), Vinicius (2), Haaland (2)

Pep: Players don't need leader like Churchill

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola says beating Fulham was huge for Manchester City following a demanding schedule of games for his side

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "Definitely [one of the hardest games] and we knew it. All the time, we come from a run of victories as Arsenal didn't drop points and it looked like the target was just beating Arsenal. But when you play that game, you can drop a little bit.

"I didn't see that drop. The grass was dry for both teams so it was difficult to get rhythm but we found our momentum. We defended properly which is the biggest difference from the past. We struggled a little bit but it's normal and my only concern is how we recover.

"We have a lot of games, every three days, and it is normal. Winning games helps us to be faster and we accept the challenge."

When asked if the team needs a leader like Churchill, Guardiola added: "This group of players don't need a leader. They know what they have to do."

Silva: Ream out for season with broken arm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fulham boss Marco Silva says their defeat to Manchester City is tough to take as they were so competitive in the game

Fulham boss Marco Silva: "It's always difficult to take when you get a defeat but the worst thing today was not the result or the performance but the two players who got injured. They both look serious and this is the worst thing we take from the game. Tim Ream has broken his arm and won't play again this season. This is really tough to take.

"We conceded a penalty after the first minute but we showed character and personality to come back and equalise. We had a clear plan for the game, where we were focused on using the central zone and force them wide. We knew this was going to happen but the players stuck to the plan.

"They had to move from building with three to building with four [at the back in the first half], but we cannot concede a second goal the way we did it. We lost the ball in a certain area and it allowed them to counter-attack.

"We didn't create many chances but there were some dangerous moments around the box."

Player of the match - Julian Alvarez

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez:

"It was a very important win for us today. Every game from here on out is a final. Especially after the win against Arsenal, we'll be able to catch up. We need to keep this going.

"It was really nice to score here, a really important goal at an important point of the match. Really nice to contribute."

On playing with Haaland, Alvarez added: "It's very important to have such a dangerous forward, he's scoring so many goals. It's on the whole team to be able to play throughout the phase as a whole so we need to keep that going."

City psychology reminiscent of Man Utd's treble winners

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Craven Cottage:

It was almost like a traditional two-pronged attack. A Son and Kane. A Rooney and a Robin van Persie. Haaland has made it his business to establish a relationship with De Bruyne from the moment he arrived in England.

But on Sunday, step forward Julian Alvarez as the perfect foil to the great Norwegian.

Like De Bruyne, Alvarez has such a superb appreciation of space, of movement, of where and when to angle their runs.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Not far from King's Road, Fulham defenders were rag-dolled around and bulldozed through at times by Haaland but City left London without the ominous impression this will now be a title procession before the coronation. There were two bookings for time-wasting in stoppages for Kyle Walker and for Ederson.

They have only just gone top, and the job is not complete. Of course, a single game can change one's thinking, but there was no huge celebration at the final whistle. Just a confidence and a tunnel vision. The belief must be draining out of those Arsenal players with their feet up in front of the television.

When you have got Haaland's running power and Alvarez's ability to pick a pass, the results are devastating. With De Bruyne missing, things were still so deliciously telepathic when City were good in the opening period.

Image: Pep Guardiola issues instructions at Fulham

Unfortunately for the rest of the Premier League, but thankfully for lovers of the game, this connection is only in its infancy.

If City now beat West Ham and Leeds in their next two games, even if Arsenal beat Chelsea on Tuesday, the Gunners will kick off their next game at Newcastle four points adrift. All City need is a blip, and now there is no way back.

Roy Keane once spoke of how he would celebrate success at Manchester United for only a day before training his sights on the next prize. The cold celebration that lingered in the minds of those at Craven Cottage was highly reminiscent of Keane and his fellow treble-winners.

Haaland equals PL record - Opta stats

Manchester City's win sees them return to the top of the Premier League for the first time since February 17th. It will be just the 15th day this season that they have ended the day in first position, with Arsenal having occupied the spot for 247 days.

Manchester City have won eight consecutive Premier League games, which is the longest winning run by a team in 2022-23 (overtaking Arsenal's seven between February-April). Indeed, it is Man City's longest winning streak in the league since a 12-game run between November 2021 and January 2022.

Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season for Manchester City across all competitions, while this was his 34th in the Premier League - equalling the record in a single campaign (also 34 by Andrew Cole in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer in 1994-95).

Fulham head to Anfield on Wednesday to face Liverpool before taking on Leicester on Monday.

Manchester City

West Ham United Wednesday 3rd May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Man City host West Ham on Wednesday as they continue their fight for the Premier League title, live on Sky Sports from 7pm. Pep Guardiola's side only have a few days to rest before taking on Leeds the following Saturday.

May 3: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 8: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

May 9: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Man Utd (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm