Fulham 5-0 West Ham: Harry Wilson scores stunner as Cottagers cruise to crushing win over in-form Hammers

Fulham followed up their thumping midweek 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest by thrashing West Ham by the same scoreline at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Marco Silva's men have now won their last three home games in succession, scoring 13 goals - the last 10 of which have come without reply.

Raul Jimenez headed the hosts in front after 22 minutes and it was 3-0 at the break thanks to a strike from Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo's header - his first goal since September 2022.

Image: David Moyes' side suffered their first Premier League defeat since November 4

Second-half substitute Harry Wilson, however, scored the pick of the bunch, with his beautiful curling effort from 20 yards, and a late tap-in from Carlos Vinicius added the gloss on a marvellous afternoon for the Cottagers and a miserable one for their cross-city counterparts.

The win lifts Fulham to 10th, two points above west London rivals Chelsea and Brentford, while West Ham stay in ninth, three points further ahead, despite the end of their four-game unbeaten run.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (8), Castagne (7), Adarabioyo (8), Bassey (7), Robinson (7), Palhinha (8), Cairney (7), Iwobi (7), Pereira (8), Willian (7), Jimenez (8).



Subs: Wilson (8), Vinicius (7), Ballo (6), De Cordova Reid (6), Reed (6).



West Ham: Fabianski (4), Coufal (4), Zouma (4), Aguerd (5), Cresswell (5), Soucek (5), Ward-Prowse (6), Fornals (5), Bowen (6), Kudus (6), Paqueta (5).



Subs: Emerson (6), Mavropanos (6), Mubama (5), Ogbonna (5), Benrahma (5).



Player of the Match: Harry Wilson.

How Silva's Fulham ran riot again at the Cottage

With two in-form teams coming head-to-head in a London derby in SW6, the game had the potential to go one of two ways: a cagey encounter where chances came at a premium, or a runaway win either way. The first option was exactly how it began.

Then, midway through the first half, Fulham made the breakthrough. Jimenez's header was impressive and well-guided, but he might not have scored it had it not been for the ball of dreams delivered from the right by Joao Palhinha.

It was the fourth goal in five games for the Mexican, who had failed to score in his first 12 games in all competitions from the start of the season until November 12. That gave the hosts a huge lift and they smelled blood.

So it came as little surprise when the lead was doubled just past the half-hour. Alex Iwobi's shot was well-saved by Lukasz Fabianski, but the ball sprung free to Andreas Pereira, whose cross was missed by Iwobi and rolled home by Willian.

West Ham were barely able to break out of their own half and, when they did, their best chance was saved when Bernd Leno held Jarrod Bowen's shot on the turn. But it was, effectively, game over by the break anyway, with Adarabioyo climbing to head in Pereira's corner.

Team news Unsurprisingly, Fulham boss Marco Silva named the same team that started the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Rodrigo Muniz returned to the bench after missing four games with a knee issue.

David Moyes brought in Aaron Cresswell for Emerson at left-back for West Ham, while Pablo Fornals slotted into the midfield in place of Edson Alvarez.

Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola remained sidelined with a wrist injury, so Lukasz Fabianski continued to deputise.

The three points were well and truly wrapped up, though, when Wilson took three touches to set himself after a ball over the top and floated an unstoppable trademark effort into the top left corner.

It was a case of damage limitation for the Hammers for the rest of the match, but they were not able to manage that either on a forgettable day all round. Vinicius completed the rout with two minutes of the 90 to play, slotting in after Wilson unselfishly squared to him, having controlled a long ball forward that ripped the Hammers defence to shreds.

Moyes: West Ham used up too much energy against Spurs

West Ham manager David Moyes:

"The first 20 minutes, we were fine. We let a terrible first goal in... and that changed the game because we were as much in the game as Fulham were at that time.

"I think it was the carry-over from the game [against Tottenham]; we used up too much energy in midweek. There's no excuse for the result, but it played a part. It was disappointing. We've had two difficult away games this week. Three points from the two games is not a bad result."

Moyes, West Ham make unwanted history in rout - Opta stats

David Moyes has now lost 238 games as a Premier League manager, the joint-most in the competition alongside Harry Redknapp. Indeed, only with Everton against Arsenal in May 2005 (7-0) has he suffered a heavier defeat in the competition.

This was West Ham's heaviest ever away defeat in a Premier League London derby, and their heaviest away Premier League defeat since a 5-0 loss to Newcastle United in January 2011.

Fulham have scored at least three goals in four successive top-flight league games for just the third time in their history, previously doing so in October 1959 and October 1961.

Fulham head north to face Newcastle on Saturday December 16, kick-off 3pm. They then visit Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday December 19. Kick-off 7.45pm.

West Ham's place in the top two of Group A in the Europa League is confirmed and they will secure top spot if they avoid defeat at home to Freiburg on Thursday December 14. Kick-off 8pm.

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday 17th December 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

David Moyes' side then feature on Super Sunday at home to Wolves on December 17, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 2pm.