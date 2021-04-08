Fulham vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Wolves in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Fulham have no new injury concerns as they bid to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they host Wolves on Friday.

Ademola Lookman has recovered from a problem which saw him substituted in the 47th minute against Aston Villa on Sunday and is expected to be available.

Captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

0:50 Fulham manager Scott Parker says his side have to approach each of their remaining seven Premier League matches as if they are must win if they are to avoid relegation

Willy Boly remains out for Wolves as he continues to self-isolate after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Joao Moutinho is unavailable with the groin problem he suffered on international duty while Marcal is yet to return from his own groin injury.

Jonny is set to miss the rest of the year after a second ACL knee injury in less than 12 months while Raul Jimenez is slowly recovering from the fractured skull he suffered in November.

How to follow

2:15 A preview of Matchweek 31 from the Premier League as Man City host Leeds, Manchester United travel to Tottenham and Leicester face West Ham

Follow Fulham vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa’s win over Fulham

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s win over Wolves

Opta stats

Fulham have never lost a home Premier League match against Wolves in five previous meetings (W2 D3). Their last home top-flight defeat to Wolves was in August 1967.

Wolves have won eight of their last 11 league matches against Fulham (D2 L1), with their only defeat in this run a 2-0 loss in the Championship in February 2018.

After a run of seven straight home league wins in games played on Friday, Fulham lost their last such match 1-2 against Leeds last month.

After losing their first three Friday games in the Premier League, Wolves are unbeaten in their last four on that weekday (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.

Fulham have lost each of their last three Premier League games, having lost just two of their previous 10 in the competition (W3 D5). The Whites last lost four consecutive Premier League games within a season back at the start of this campaign, losing their opening four games, while the fourth defeat in that run came against Wolves.

