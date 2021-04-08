Fulham vs Wolves preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Wolves in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Fulham have no new injury concerns as they bid to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they host Wolves on Friday.
Ademola Lookman has recovered from a problem which saw him substituted in the 47th minute against Aston Villa on Sunday and is expected to be available.
Captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
Willy Boly remains out for Wolves as he continues to self-isolate after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Trending
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Amen Corner at The Masters
- 'AJ team confident of deal but does Fury want it?'
- Real vs Barca: Stage set for biggest Clasico in years
- Merson says: Arsenal have become also-rans
- Tyson slams wrestler - warming up for Holyfield?
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- The Masters: First-round groups and tee times
- Anti-cyberbullying charity to run Henderson's social accounts
- Wenger tips 'automated offsides' for 2022 World Cup
- Newcastle fans launch bid to buy stake in club
Joao Moutinho is unavailable with the groin problem he suffered on international duty while Marcal is yet to return from his own groin injury.
Jonny is set to miss the rest of the year after a second ACL knee injury in less than 12 months while Raul Jimenez is slowly recovering from the fractured skull he suffered in November.
How to follow
Follow Fulham vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Fulham have never lost a home Premier League match against Wolves in five previous meetings (W2 D3). Their last home top-flight defeat to Wolves was in August 1967.
- Wolves have won eight of their last 11 league matches against Fulham (D2 L1), with their only defeat in this run a 2-0 loss in the Championship in February 2018.
- After a run of seven straight home league wins in games played on Friday, Fulham lost their last such match 1-2 against Leeds last month.
- After losing their first three Friday games in the Premier League, Wolves are unbeaten in their last four on that weekday (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.
- Fulham have lost each of their last three Premier League games, having lost just two of their previous 10 in the competition (W3 D5). The Whites last lost four consecutive Premier League games within a season back at the start of this campaign, losing their opening four games, while the fourth defeat in that run came against Wolves.
- Wolves have lost three of their last five Premier League games in London (W1 D1), having been unbeaten in their previous 10 in the capital since winning promotion in 2018 (W5 D5).
- Wolves are winless in five Premier League games (D2 L3), and are looking to avoid suffering three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2018.
- Fulham have scored with just 24 of their 362 shots in the Premier League this season, giving them a league-low conversion rate of 6.6%. The last team to have such a low conversion rate across a full season and avoid relegation was Wigan in 2008-09 (5.8%).
- There are two players to have had as many as 25 shots without finding the net so far in the Premier League this season - Wolves' Adama Traoré (26) and Fulham's André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (25).
- Wolves' Fábio Silva has lost all three Premier League games in which he's scored - no player has a worse 100% loss record in games they've found the net in the competition's history.