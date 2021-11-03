Genk vs West Ham: Europa League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Genk vs West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

West Ham manager David Moyes said the squad had "one or two knocks" ahead of the match, but full-back Vladimir Coufal confirmed he is fit and ready to start after a groin injury.

Michail Antonio could be set for another rest having been omitted from the reverse fixture at the London Stadium as well as the Carabao Cup shootout victory over Manchester City.

Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini are pushing for starts while cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola can expect a recall.

Can Hammers mark Moyes' landmark with win?

Coufal says West Ham are desperate for victory in Genk on Thursday as a "gift" for David Moyes.

Hammers boss Moyes celebrates his 1,000th match as a manager in their Europa League Group H clash in Belgium.

Czech right-back Coufal said: "A thousand games is a huge success for him and for sure we would like to win and give him a good performance from us, like a birthday gift. So we want to do everything for him and to win tomorrow."

A fourth win from four matches could even see West Ham qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare.

Coufal added: "That's very important also for us, because our schedule is like unbelievable now, especially next month, so we can have one game less if we win the group. So it's a good bonus for us and we want to get this bonus."

Moyes has been keen to play down his landmark occasion, but even he had to admit it will be a proud moment.

"Personally it is a big day. All managers would like to get 1,000 games but when you start you very rarely think that way," he said.

"It is a big achievement so I am proud of the level of consistency and longevity in the game and I will be proud to get there.

"I had 999 against Aston Villa and thankfully I won that one. I have a team that are hungry and energetic and we want to keep the demands up because I want to win my 1,000th game - but I also want to win the one after that.

"You hope to win every game and you cannot pick and choose."

How to follow

Opta stats

This will be only West Ham's second trip to Belgium in all European competition after a 1-0 win over KAA Gent back in September 1964 in the Cup Winners' Cup first round, with Ron Boyce scoring the winner.

Genk have conceded more goals via set-pieces than any other side in the UEFA Europa League this season (4), with two of those coming at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture on MD3.

Genk have lost their last four home matches in all European competition - it's already their longest ever losing run at home in Europe.

West Ham beat Dinamo Zagreb on the road on MD1 and are looking to win consecutive away games in European competition for the first time since September 1999 (three games).

This will be West Ham manager David Moyes' 1000th match as a manager in all competitions. It will be the 40th to take place in European competition, winning 22 of those matches to date (D6 L11).

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)