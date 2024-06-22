 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Georgia vs Czech Republic. European Championships Group F.

Imtech ArenaAttendance46,524.

Georgia 1

  • G Mikautadze (49th minute pen)

Czech Republic 1

  • P Schick (59th minute)

Latest European Championships Odds

Euro 2024 - Euros match report - Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic: Giorgi Mamardashvili stars in Group F clash

Report from Euro 2024 as Georgia and Czech Republic draw 1-1 in Group F clash in Hamburg; Georges Mikautadze gave Willy Sagnol's side the lead with a penalty in first-half injury time; Patrik Schick's close-range strike levelled for the Czechs on 59 minutes

Richard Morgan

Football journalist @Richiereds1976

Saturday 22 June 2024 18:08, UK

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Image: Georgia 'keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was in inspired form in his side's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic in Hamburg on Saturday afternoon

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili produced a man-of-the-match display to help his side to their first-ever point at a major tournament after a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic in a pulsating Group F clash in Hamburg.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Against the run of play, Georges Mikautadze gave Georgia the lead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of first-half injury-time after the eagle-eyed Video Assistant Referee had spotted a handball by Czech defender Robin Hranac.

APTOPIX Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group F match between Georgia and the Czech Republic at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Image: Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, center, celebrates giving his side the lead in Hamburg

The Czechs had dominated before the break, with Adam Hlozek seeing his strike rightly disallowed for handball by the VAR midway through the first half, although they did deservedly draw level just before the hour mark as both teams picked up their first point in Group F.

Patrik Schick tapped in from virtually on the line after substitute Ondrej Lingr had got up well at the near post to head a corner across the six-yard box - the Bayer Leverkusen striker's sixth goal for his country in just seven European championship games, although he did then crucially go off injured with a calf problem.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, the impressive Mamardashvili - the £35m-rated Valencia 'keeper is reportedly interesting Newcastle United this summer - kept his opponents at bay with a string of excellent saves, while Georgia, taking part in their first-ever major tournament, should have won it with the very last kick of the game, only for substitute Saba Lobzhanidze to blaze over with just Jindrich Stanek to beat and the goal gaping.

Trending

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

This draw does, though, boost Scotland's chances of now making the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, with Steve Clarke's side possibly able to progress with just two points.

Monterosa This content is provided by Monterosa, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What the managers said...

Czech Republic boss Ivan Hasek:

Also See:

""I would like to congratulate Georgia and their coach, Willy Sagnol, on getting a point," he told UEFA.com. "Both teams played a game that was spectacular for the supporters; there was a great atmosphere.

"We dominated the game, but failed to score the second goal. Twenty-six attempts speak for themselves. We have to admit we were glad that our opponents did not convert their chance on the counter in the last minute."

Stats: Story of the match

So far in Group F...

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Stream the Spanish GP, the T20 World Cup and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports