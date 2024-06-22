Euro 2024 - Euros match report - Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic: Giorgi Mamardashvili stars in Group F clash

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili produced a man-of-the-match display to help his side to their first-ever point at a major tournament after a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic in a pulsating Group F clash in Hamburg.

Against the run of play, Georges Mikautadze gave Georgia the lead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of first-half injury-time after the eagle-eyed Video Assistant Referee had spotted a handball by Czech defender Robin Hranac.

Image: Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, center, celebrates giving his side the lead in Hamburg

The Czechs had dominated before the break, with Adam Hlozek seeing his strike rightly disallowed for handball by the VAR midway through the first half, although they did deservedly draw level just before the hour mark as both teams picked up their first point in Group F.

Patrik Schick tapped in from virtually on the line after substitute Ondrej Lingr had got up well at the near post to head a corner across the six-yard box - the Bayer Leverkusen striker's sixth goal for his country in just seven European championship games, although he did then crucially go off injured with a calf problem.

However, the impressive Mamardashvili - the £35m-rated Valencia 'keeper is reportedly interesting Newcastle United this summer - kept his opponents at bay with a string of excellent saves, while Georgia, taking part in their first-ever major tournament, should have won it with the very last kick of the game, only for substitute Saba Lobzhanidze to blaze over with just Jindrich Stanek to beat and the goal gaping.

This draw does, though, boost Scotland's chances of now making the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, with Steve Clarke's side possibly able to progress with just two points.

What the managers said...

Czech Republic boss Ivan Hasek:

""I would like to congratulate Georgia and their coach, Willy Sagnol, on getting a point," he told UEFA.com. "Both teams played a game that was spectacular for the supporters; there was a great atmosphere.

"We dominated the game, but failed to score the second goal. Twenty-six attempts speak for themselves. We have to admit we were glad that our opponents did not convert their chance on the counter in the last minute."

