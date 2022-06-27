Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Georgia Women vs Republic of Ireland Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Group A.

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium.

Georgia Women 0

    Republic of Ireland Women 9

    • K McCabe (6th minute, 46th minute, 75th minute)
    • N Fahey (13th minute)
    • M Connolly (18th minute)
    • L Quinn (49th minute, 73rd minute)
    • A Larkin (82nd minute)
    • D O'Sullivan (93rd minute)

    Georgia Women 0-9 Republic of Ireland: Katie McCabe scores hat-trick in one-sided World Cup qualifier

    Katie McCabe's hat-trick and double from Louise Quinn sets Republic of Ireland on track for 9-0 thrashing of Georgia in World Cup qualifying in Gori

    Monday 27 June 2022 22:52, UK

    Katie McCabe celebrates one of her three goals with Republic of Ireland team-mate Megan Connolly
    Image: Katie McCabe celebrates one of her three goals

    Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick as Republic of Ireland Women thrashed Georgia 9-0 in World Cup qualifying in Gori.

    Arsenal's McCabe claimed a treble, with Louise Quinn also scoring twice.

    Niamh Fahey, Megan Connolly, Abbie Larkin and Denise O'Sullivan also hit the net as the visitors cruised to their World Cup qualifying Group A victory.

    The win sent the Irish second in the group, moving them a point ahead of Finland.

    Ireland have two qualifiers left, with Finland visiting Dublin on September 1.

    Vera Pauw's side will now hope to complete the job of becoming the first Irish women's team to qualify for a major tournament.

    Republic of Ireland manager Pauw said: "Of course in a game like this there are many moments you get frustrated, but we scored beautiful goals. We could have scored more, but when you score nine goals away, it's good.

    "We have done the job, we've done really well, and it's a great team performance.

    "I want to highlight not the individual performances, because everybody had to be so disciplined to stay in their role and with their task. We were onto it at half-time because there was some showboating in the first half, and we thought that would gift goals!

    "I don't want to pick out one player because this is a great, disciplined team performance.

    "We have two games to go and we have it in our own hands. We have the feeling that we can maybe do it."

