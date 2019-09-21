Hibernian host Hearts in Edinburgh derby with Paul Heckingbottom and Craig Levein under pressure

It is one of the oldest derbies in world football dating back to Christmas Day 1875, but the build-up to the 323rd competitive meeting between Hibernian and Hearts has been perhaps the strangest in the history of the fixture.

Sunday's game at Easter Road is a must-watch, not just for what happens on the pitch, but more-so in both dugouts.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom and his Hearts counterpart Craig Levein are under huge pressure, and despite both trying to play it down this week, they badly need a win.

Vin Diesel is currently filming the latest instalment of 'Fast and Furious' in Edinburgh, bringing action galore to the city, meanwhile both clubs are starring in the 'Slow and Subdued' in terms of league form.

Visitors Hearts are bottom of the table and yet to win in the Scottish Premiership, making this their worst start to a top-flight season since 1978-79 - a campaign that ended in relegation.

Hibernian have fared marginally better, winning on the opening day against St Mirren, but since then have conceded the most goals in the league, not helped by a 6-1 thumping at the hands of Rangers.

For the fans, like in any derby, the bragging rights are just as important as the points on offer. However in this one they are united in one thing, they are unhappy with the men in charge, with some even billing this as the 'P45 derby' or 'El Sackio'.

This game is not just about three points, it never is in Scotland's capital, but this one even more so - it could have a bearing on the future of Heckingbottom and Levein.

Even if losing their jobs is not up for discussion after Sunday, losing the benefit of the doubt with the supporters most certainly is, if it has not been lost already.

Hearts fans protested outside Tynecastle following their defeat to Motherwell

Last week thousands of Hearts fans protested after the club lost 3-2 at home to Motherwell, with cries of 'Levein out' heard afterwards, something the Hearts manager admits hurt him.

However, owner Ann Budge issued a statement on Wednesday insisting the board are standing by Levein, who is also on the clubs' board and has the dual role of director of football.

Across the city, Heckingbottom has had his own issues. Substituting Hibernian's star attraction Scott Allan against St Johnstone last month was greeted with a chorus of jeers as the team went on to concede an injury-time equaliser.

Since then, the club have lost twice with some fans some calling for the manager to go, a far cry from the record unbeaten run he set after taking over last season as Hibs went 10 games without losing to finish in the top-six, above a Hearts team who were 11 points ahead when the Englishman arrived.

It is a fixture older than the Old Firm and, while nobody in Edinburgh likes any comparison being made, it is a match and rivalry that they are proud of, and one that defines the city.

The clubs have shared so much in the past six years. Both have new owners, both are run by women, both were relegated in the same season and both were promoted, albeit in different campaigns.

There have been cup finals and European football too. Both have built up good rapports with their fans and both are experiencing the strain on that now.

The atmosphere never fails to deliver and proves there is life in Scottish football away from Glasgow's big two.

Iconic moments of the past such as Hibernian's 7-0 win at Tynecastle on New Year's Day 1973 or Hearts' 5-1 Scottish Cup Final victory of 2012 show that this fixture can provide the entertainment required.

The build-up has been different this week, but it adds a different strand to a game that means so much.

The city is famous for its festival during August and its beautiful scenery including Edinburgh Castle, both of which attract tourists from around the world.

Easter Road will be packed on Sunday for the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts, live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm

The derby is primarily one for the locals but I would recommend this to any outsiders who want to see passion, pressure and a partisan crowd. Easter Road is not for the faint-hearted on Sunday.

If the sound of The Proclaimers song 'Sunshine on Leith' is heard at full-time, then the home side will have won the match.

A defeat and Heckingbottom may have to walk 500 miles to avoid the backlash. A Hearts loss could mean that Levein the club director may have a decision to make on the future of Levein the manager.

What the managers said

Unlike events at Tynecastle, Hibs' owner Ron Gordon has said little about the club's poor league form, something Heckingbottom is comfortable with.

"I don't think I need a statement," he said. "Does it mean anything? I don't think it means anything, anyway.

"We all know what it's like and what football is. You have to just laugh about some of the questions you get asked, some of the answers you have to give.

"I expect us to win, I want us to win. I expect us to go out there and be positive. I expect us to compete for the 90 minutes which we're going to have to do."

Levein, meanwhile, has revealed he has been fielding calls from agents - not realising his dual role as director of football - recommending candidates for his position in the dugout.

Asked about the speculation surrounding his role, Levein said: "That's the world I live in, or the world I choose to live in.

"It is not as bad as me getting calls from agents directly, asking if someone can have my job! That has happened more than a couple of times.

"This group of players is more than capable of helping us climb the league and getting us to where we need to get to.

"If I didn't think that, then I wouldn't be here. It's as simple as that."

Team news

Hibernian will be without Vykintas Slivka for the Edinburgh derby after a scan revealed a fracture in his ankle that will keep the Lithuanian international out for another few weeks.

Tom James (ankle) is edging closer to making his return but David Gray and Martin Boyle (both knee) are still absent and Darren McGregor (abdomen) is working his way back to fitness.

Hearts boss Craig Levein could be handed a triple injury boost ahead of the trip to Leith. Joel Pereira (thigh), Michael Smith and Steven Naismith (both hamstring) are pushing to be available but Conor Washington is out for around three months with a hamstring injury.

John Souttar is making progress in his return from an ankle injury but this game could come too soon for him, while Ben

Garuccio (knee), Peter Haring (groin), Jamie Walker (leg) and Craig Wighton (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Opta stats

Hibernian:

Hibs have just one win in their last 10 Premiership matches, taking six points from a possible 30, and have also lost six of their last eight games

No Premiership side have conceded more goals than Hibs (13) this season

They've won three of the last five Edinburgh derbies at home in the league

None of the last 5 Edinburgh derbies have been settled by more than one goal, and only three of the last 20 have been settled by a two-goal margin.

Hibs have conceded more goals in the second half (10) than any other side

Last five league matches: W L D L L

Florian Kamberi is Hibs top scorer this season with five goals in all competitions

Hearts:

Hearts have made their worst start to a top-flight season in 41 years and are bottom of the league

This is the first time in 19 seasons Hearts have failed to win any of their first five league games

Hearts are on a 12-game run without a win, going back to the end of last season - the club's worst run this century

They've lost their last four away games and six of the last seven, taking one point from a possible 21

Levein's side have scored six of their seven league goals this season in the second half

Hearts are unbeaten in their last two visits to Easter Road

Last five league matches: L D L D L

Craig Halkett tops Hearts goalscoring charts and will be hoping to add to his three goals this season on Sunday

Predictions

Kris Boyd: Hibernian 1-1 Hearts

Andy Walker: Hibernian 0-1 Hearts